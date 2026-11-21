We’ve all been there. You’ve been taking photograph after photograph of the same thing. The images are all starting to look the same and you reckon you’ve got enough. Usually, your gut instinct is right. Sometimes, though, it’s absolutely wrong – and the best possible shot is just seconds away.

That’s pretty much what happened to Chia-Chieh Yang in Muang Ngoi, a small village in northern Laos. And the result, Eyes to the Sky, has won gold in the Non-Professional People (BW) category of the 1839 Awards 2026.

In the picture, dozens of shaven heads tilt upwards together – and every face tells its own story. Some are open-mouthed and awestruck. Others are wide-eyed and uncertain. One laughs with joy. It’s the kind of image you can keep looking at, and looking at, and still find something new.

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The story behind the shot

Here is how it came about. Yang was in Muang Ngoi the day before the End of Buddhist Lent festival, which marks the close of the monks’ three-month rainy season retreat. That afternoon, the villagers gathered in the temple grounds.

“Once the young monks had finished chanting, they joined the villagers and celebrated by launching rocket fireworks,” he recalls.

Yang took pictures of the rockets as they went up. But soon things started feeling repetitive. “Ignition, smoke, ascent, explosion, then cheers,” he says.

“After the same sequence had played out several times, each launch was beginning to look much like the last. I thought, ‘I probably have enough.’

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“That was when I saw the young monks gazing up at the sky, their faces full of anticipation. The sight moved me, and I quickly raised my camera.”

What was endearing was how little it took to excite them. “They weren’t watching an extravagant fireworks display fill the night sky,” Yang points out.

“It was just a single rocket rising and bursting overhead. Seeing their open, unguarded expressions made me realize that anticipation and joy don’t always have to come from something grand. A small moment can make your heart leap.”

He shot the scene on a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with a Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM. For me, it’s the black-and-white conversion that makes it special.

The colorful saffron robes might otherwise have distracted from the boys’ expressions. Instead, your eye is drawn instantly to their wonder-filled faces.

Eyes to the Sky is one of dozens of category winners in this year’s 1839 Awards, which drew entries from 79 countries.

The top honors went to Giacomo Marchione, named International Photographer of the Year for The Invisible, a series about the nightly vertical migration of plankton, and Dammy Twitch, named International Discovery of the Year for What If We Lived Among Gods, a medium-format film series that blends myth with everyday Nigerian life.

You can see all the winning images on the 1839 Awards website.

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