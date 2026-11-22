Photographer captures the "Painting from the end of the world" and wins a major award
A tiny red-headed woodpecker takes center stage in this award-winning photograph of Patagonia's landscape
French photographer Lucas Mugnier-Lavorel captured an image titled Painting from the end of the world, showing a small red-headed woodpecker perched on a lichen-covered tree, overlooking a pale lake and distant shore.
Mugnier-Lavorel's image was now honored as the Bird category winner at the prestigious Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY) competition.
"Environmental portraits of wildlife can make us feel closer to the animals despite being farther away from them, when done right," explains judge Steffen Foerster, who says the image is a perfect example.
Foerster highlights the photographer's masterful composition, explaining how several trees form diagonal lines that guide the eye towards the bird.
Mugnier-Lavorel has expertly framed the scene against the beautiful backdrop, placing the bird off-centre and "encouraging exploration of the forest and the Patagonian landscape beyond it."
'Painting from the end of the world'
Tech info
Gear: Canon EOS R6 Mark II + EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM
Exposure: 1/500sec, f/14, ISO1600
The image is a panorama assembled from two shots made less than a second apart
"In early December 2025, in a Nothofagus forest in Tierra del Fuego National Park, Argentina, a Magellanic Woodpecker (Campephilus magellanicus) worked its way along a weathered trunk," Mugnier-Lavorel explains to NPOTY.
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"These southern beech forests are the signature habitat of the far south of the continent. Twisted and stunted by relentless cold wind, these trees are far more than scenery: their decaying wood harbours the wood-boring beetle larvae that make up the bulk of the woodpecker's diet.
"The species depends on mature stands with abundant dead wood, a habitat now in decline across much of its range.
"I deliberately chose a relatively short focal length. Rather than isolating the bird, I wanted to place it inside the world that sustains it: the tangle of branches, with Lapataia Bay and the Beagle Channel opening out behind.
"To fit the whole tree into the frame, the image is a panorama assembled from two shots made less than a second apart.
"Unlike the woodpeckers I know in France, which vanish at the first footstep, this one seemed almost indifferent to human presence. It fed nearby for close to an hour, entirely untroubled by passing hikers. I photographed it from the trail without stepping off it, so as not to disturb the bird."
Discover more award-winning images on the NPOTY website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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