Captured with a speedy full-frame mirrorless camera, this beautifully composed portrait of wildlife in Patagonia wins an award

French photographer Lucas Mugnier-Lavorel captured an image titled Painting from the end of the world, showing a small red-headed woodpecker perched on a lichen-covered tree, overlooking a pale lake and distant shore.

Mugnier-Lavorel's image was now honored as the Bird category winner at the prestigious Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY) competition.

"Environmental portraits of wildlife can make us feel closer to the animals despite being farther away from them, when done right," explains judge Steffen Foerster, who says the image is a perfect example.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Foerster highlights the photographer's masterful composition, explaining how several trees form diagonal lines that guide the eye towards the bird.

Mugnier-Lavorel has expertly framed the scene against the beautiful backdrop, placing the bird off-centre and "encouraging exploration of the forest and the Patagonian landscape beyond it."

'Painting from the end of the world'

Tech info

Gear: Canon EOS R6 Mark II + EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM

Exposure: 1/500sec, f/14, ISO1600

The image is a panorama assembled from two shots made less than a second apart

To capture his award-winning shot, Mugnier-Lavorel used the Canon EOS R6 Mark II – a high-speed, full-frame mirrorless hybrid camera launched in November 2022 (Image credit: Peter Travers)

"In early December 2025, in a Nothofagus forest in Tierra del Fuego National Park, Argentina, a Magellanic Woodpecker (Campephilus magellanicus) worked its way along a weathered trunk," Mugnier-Lavorel explains to NPOTY.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These southern beech forests are the signature habitat of the far south of the continent. Twisted and stunted by relentless cold wind, these trees are far more than scenery: their decaying wood harbours the wood-boring beetle larvae that make up the bulk of the woodpecker's diet.

"The species depends on mature stands with abundant dead wood, a habitat now in decline across much of its range.

"I deliberately chose a relatively short focal length. Rather than isolating the bird, I wanted to place it inside the world that sustains it: the tangle of branches, with Lapataia Bay and the Beagle Channel opening out behind.

"To fit the whole tree into the frame, the image is a panorama assembled from two shots made less than a second apart.

"Unlike the woodpeckers I know in France, which vanish at the first footstep, this one seemed almost indifferent to human presence. It fed nearby for close to an hour, entirely untroubled by passing hikers. I photographed it from the trail without stepping off it, so as not to disturb the bird."

Discover more award-winning images on the NPOTY website.

You might also like...

Browse the best cameras for wildlife photography and the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from November 2026 to January 2027.