Even though Black Friday is still a week away, Adorama has issued a further reduction on an already very tempting Canon EOS RP deal, dropping it to just $699 with a free accessory bundle. If you don’t want the accessory bundle, you can pick the camera up slightly cheaper for $684 at Amazon.

But when you consider that the bundle includes a 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro 200 MB/s SD card, a memory card reader, a lens cleaning kit, a shoulder bag, and an editing software bundle, that extra $15 is going a long way. I mean, given the price of memory nowadays, even if you just wanted the card, you wouldn’t be out of pocket.

Full-frame bargain! Save $450 Canon EOS RP + accessory bundle: was $1,149 now $699 at Adorama If you’re a stills photographer looking for an affordable full-frame lens platform, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper mirrorless camera than the Canon EOS RP. Sure, it features last-gen specs, but it’s still a serious camera that beginner photographers can grow with. FREE bundle includes 64GB SD card, camera case, card reader, cleaning kit and software.

Full-frame cameras definitely have the stigma of being extremely expensive. But if you’re happy to go for an older device like the Canon EOS RP, you can end up paying entry-level prices. Sure, $699 is a lot of money, but it’s comparatively cheap for an interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera nowadays.

Even if you’ve got a larger budget, you may opt to purchase a cheaper body, so you’ve got money to spare for lenses. And if you’re on a very tight budget, I’d recommend picking up the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, a fantastic little prime that’s currently going for $199 at Adorama and comes with a free filter kit and lens cleaning accessories to boot.

The Canon EOS RP was released way back in 2019, so don’t expect cutting-edge tech. It’s built around a 26.2-MP full-frame CMOS sensor, features the last-gen Digic 8 image processor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and just 5fps burst shooting. Video is especially limited, with up to 4K 24/25p (cropped), so this should be a stills-focused purchase only.

What you do get, though, is a more premium handling experience. This camera feels like a real step up from Canon’s entry-level models such as the Canon EOS R100 and Canon EOS R50 thanks to its deep grip and more advanced control layout. It’s also weather sealed for extra peace of mind.

If you’re a photographer looking for a step up from an entry-level Canon or simply want to jump straight to a full-frame camera but are on a tight budget, then this is a great choice. Especially if you’d rather not opt for a used camera. I’ve said it time and again, but once you’ve got a half-decent interchangeable-lens camera, the biggest hardware upgrade you can make isn’t the body, but the lenses. By spending less on the body, you’ll have more to spend on lenses.

Check out the best lenses for the Canon EOS RP!