OWC launches a new budget-friendly CFexpress Type B card: Atlas Core
And it doesn't sacrifice speed
OWC has launched a new accessibly-priced CFexpress Type B card: Atlas Core. This timing couldn't have been better, as with memory card prices skyrocketing due to the global NAND flash shortage, there's sure to be big demand for less expensive cards.
The OWC Atlas Core CFexpress Type B card comes in one capacity - 256GB - and is priced at $279.99. At the time of writing there are 256GB Type B cards that cost less, but all are slower than the Atlas Core. OWC’s new entry is speedy thanks to its CFexpress 4.0 specification, giving it incredibly fast 3571MB/s max read and 2227MB/s max write speeds. The card is also rated with a 368MB/s sustained write rate. This isn’t the fastest, but it does comfortably exceed VPG200 certification, enabling 4K RAW and 8K compressed recording. The Atlas Core card is therefore suitable for professional and hobbyist photographers, videographers, and content creators.
Atlas Core is designed for Canon EOS R, Fujifilm GFX, Nikon Z, and Panasonic S mirrorless cameras, as well as Nikon DSLRs like the D5, D500 and D850 which were originally designed for XQD. Every card is backed by a three-year warranty, and with OWC’s Free Innergize software, you also get built-in card health monitoring, performance restoration, and firmware updates.
While it may not be the absolute fastest Type B card around, the vast majority of Type B-compatible cameras won’t even come close to maxing out even an entry-level Type B card:
“Most photographers and creators don’t need the most expensive card on the planet. They need the card they can trust when the moment actually matters … Atlas Core was built for that real-world creator who wants professional confidence without paying for speed they’ll never fully use.” Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC)
OWC Atlas Core CFexpress 4.0 Type B 256GB memory card: Buy now from B&H
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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