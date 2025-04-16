Voigtlander brings back trio of previously discontinued Leica M-mount lenses
Cosina has redesigned three large aperture f/1.2 lenses for VM-mount: Nokton 35mm, 40mm, and 50mm fast primes
Three new Voigtländer VM-mount lenses with a large aperture of f/1.2 will be released over the next two months by Cosina. These lenses are updated versions of models that were discontinued in July 2024.
The new lenses include the Nokton 35mm F1.2 Aspherical IV VM, Nokton 40mm F1.2 Aspherical II VM, and Nokton 50mm F1.2 Aspherical II VM. The 35mm and 50mm lenses are set to be released in May, followed by the 40mm lens in June 2025.
Voigtlander's renewed models come with a few changes in terms of weight and design, with the lens construction improved to make all models lighter. The 35mm lens has reduced its weight from 332g to 300g; the 40mm lens from 315g to 267g; and the 50mm lens from 347g to 322g.
Since the introduction of the first Nokton lens in the 1950s, these lenses have been renowned for their ability to handle large apertures. So if you encounter the name 'Nokton', you know that the lens features a maximum aperture of f/1.5 or wider.
Also, the filter attachment section at the tip of the lens has a black finish, replacing the previously seen silver finish.
To enhance practicality, the shape of the bayonet for attaching the hood has been modified, making it easier for users to identify the slit position for the newly designed optional lens hood. This design also allows the hood to be attached in reverse for convenient storage.
The new LH-14 lens hood features a shortened hood length and is compatible with all three lenses, while the LH-15 has a longer vintage style and can be mounted on the 40mm and 50mm lenses. The lens hoods will be sold separately and will be released in May 2025.
Main features
- Large f/1.2 maximum aperture
- Compact style
- High-level image quality with aspherical lenses
- All-metal lens barrel
- Manual focus
- Beautiful bokeh with 12-blade iris diaphragm (10 for 40mm)
- Bayonet-type VM mount (Leica M-mount compatible)
- Built-in rangefinder linkage system
Lens specifications
Specifications: Nokton 35mm f/1.2 Aspherical IV VM
Focal length: 35 mm
Aperture ratio: 1:1.2
Min. aperture: f/22
Lens configuration: 7 groups 9 elements
Angle of view: 61.5°
Number of aperture blades: 12
Min. shooting distance: 0.5m
Rangefinder coupling range: infinity to 0.7m (varies depending on camera)
Dimensions: 61.8 x 51.8mm
Filter size: 52mm
Weight: 300g
Lens hood: Optional LH-14 / LH-15
Specifications: Nokton 40mm f/1.2 Aspherical II VM
Focal length: 40 mm
Aperture ratio: 1:1.2
Min. aperture: f/22
Lens configuration: 6 groups 8 elements
Angle of view: 54.7°
Number of aperture blades: 10
Min. shooting distance: 0.5m
Rangefinder coupling range: infinity to 0.7m (varies depending on camera)
Dimensions: 61.8 x 44.7mm
Filter size: 52mm
Weight: 267g
Lens hood: Optional LH-14 / LH-15
Specifications: 50mm f/1.2 Aspherical II VM
Focal length: 50 mm
Aperture ratio 1:1.2
Minimum aperture f/22
Lens configuration: 6 groups, 8 elements
Angle of view: 47.5°
Number of aperture blades: 12
Min. shooting distance: 0.7m
Rangefinder coupling range: infinity to 0.7m (varies depending on camera)
Dimensions: 63.3 x 50.4mm
Filter size: 52mm
Weight: 322g
Lens hood: Optional LH-14 / LH-15
Above: Japanese YouTube video introducing the three new Voigtlander f/1.2 lenses
