This Prime Day deal sees Canon IS binoculars for under £500, Yes Please
Save £110 on Canon’s 10x20 IS binoculars in this great Prime Day deal
The Canon image stabilised binoculars don’t drop in price often, but right now you can pick up a pair of Canon 10x20 IS Binos for just £479, down from £589.
That’s a solid £110 saving, putting these image-stabilised binoculars firmly under the £500 mark. For optics of this quality, that’s a steal - and easily one of the best-value binocular deals in this Prime Day sale.
Save £110 at Amazon. These are a really light pair of image-stabilized binoculars that give you a portable, shake-free solution to viewing distant subjects. Best suited to daylight use.
These compact, lightweight binoculars are packed with Canon’s optical expertise. You get bright, high-contrast views with sharp details thanks to premium optics, but the real magic is in the image stabilisation system. Whether you're tracking birds, watching wildlife or following live sport, the 10× magnification remains incredibly steady - even when handheld.
They’re also surprisingly small and portable for stabilised binoculars, making them a brilliant choice for travel, nature walks, or days out. Unlike bigger IS models, the Canon 10×20 IS won't weigh you down, but still deliver that rock-solid view you’d expect from Canon’s premium range. They’re also powered by just a single AA battery, so no need to worry about specialist chargers.
What sets these apart is how accessible they make long-range viewing. If you’ve ever struggled to keep standard binoculars steady at higher magnifications, this is your answer. The stabiliser kicks in with the press of a button, making every view smooth and easy - whether you're glassing treetops or scouring distant coastlines.
At under £500, this deal is a rare opportunity to get top-tier Canon optics with IS tech at a serious discount. If you’ve been eyeing up a premium pair of binoculars that offer true performance in a compact build - this is the one to grab while the offer lasts.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.