This Prime Day deal sees Canon IS binoculars for under £500, Yes Please

The Canon image stabilised binoculars don’t drop in price often, but right now you can pick up a pair of Canon 10x20 IS Binos for just £479, down from £589.

That’s a solid £110 saving, putting these image-stabilised binoculars firmly under the £500 mark. For optics of this quality, that’s a steal - and easily one of the best-value binocular deals in this Prime Day sale.

These compact, lightweight binoculars are packed with Canon’s optical expertise. You get bright, high-contrast views with sharp details thanks to premium optics, but the real magic is in the image stabilisation system. Whether you're tracking birds, watching wildlife or following live sport, the 10× magnification remains incredibly steady - even when handheld.

They’re also surprisingly small and portable for stabilised binoculars, making them a brilliant choice for travel, nature walks, or days out. Unlike bigger IS models, the Canon 10×20 IS won't weigh you down, but still deliver that rock-solid view you’d expect from Canon’s premium range. They’re also powered by just a single AA battery, so no need to worry about specialist chargers.

What sets these apart is how accessible they make long-range viewing. If you’ve ever struggled to keep standard binoculars steady at higher magnifications, this is your answer. The stabiliser kicks in with the press of a button, making every view smooth and easy - whether you're glassing treetops or scouring distant coastlines.

At under £500, this deal is a rare opportunity to get top-tier Canon optics with IS tech at a serious discount. If you’ve been eyeing up a premium pair of binoculars that offer true performance in a compact build - this is the one to grab while the offer lasts.