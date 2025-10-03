These tiny new Blazar cine lenses cover full-frame and cost less than US$500!

Blazar has just opened pre-orders for its new Beetle 1.33x Anamorphic Lens series – and honestly, they might be some of the most compact full-frame cine lenses I’ve ever seen.

Designed with modern creators in mind, the Beetle lenses combine classic anamorphic character with a footprint that weighs under 290g. For anyone like me who prefers keeping rigs light, whether for gimbal work, handheld or simply fitting everything into a small bag, that’s immediately appealing.

One of the cleverest features is the built-in rotation button. With a click, the entire lens barrel can rotate 90°, enabling you to switch between cinematic widescreen shooting and vertical anamorphic footage for platforms like TikTok or Instagram Reels. Crucially, the streak flare direction stays consistent. It’s a small but thoughtful detail that shows these lenses are designed for modern creators.

There are three focal lengths to choose from at launch: 32mm, 45mm and 65mm. Each covers a 36 x 24mm image circle, comes with a 55mm front filter thread, and is available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z and L mounts, meaning most current full-frame mirrorless systems and cinema cameras are supported without the need for adapters.

One potential caveat is the fixed T3.2 aperture. For professional cinematographers who need ultra-fast glass or precise control over exposure in variable light, that might be a deal breaker. But at this price point, Blazar clearly isn’t aiming at the high-end rental house market.

These lenses are pitched at casual filmmakers, indie creators and social content makers who want the anamorphic look without hauling huge rigs or breaking the bank. For that audience, a fixed aperture isn’t likely to be an issue; if anything, it keeps the design compact and simple.

Meet the Beetle 1.33X Anamorphic Lens | Rotate. Reframe. Reinvent. - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: A video showcasing the Blazar Beetle lenses

The 1.33x squeeze might sound modest, but Blazar claims the lenses deliver a look closer to a 1.5x anamorphic lens. Expect oval bokeh, distinctive silver flares and that cinematic widescreen character. Seeing that kind of aesthetic coming from a lens this small and this affordable is genuinely exciting.

Personally, I’m tempted to grab the set myself. I love gear that enables me to add cinematic flavor without weighing me down – and these Beetle lenses hit that sweet spot perfectly. At under 300g, they’re lighter than some standard primes yet still deliver real anamorphic character.

The Blazar Beetle 1.33x Anamorphic lenses are available to pre-order now with a super early bird offer: $499 / £399 per lens or $1,099 / £899 for the three-lens set (open for 10 days from launch). After that, prices rise to $599 /£459 per lens or $1,499 / £1,159 for the set. Shipping is expected later this year.

