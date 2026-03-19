I’m feeling smug as I write this because I’m one step ahead of the rumors. Leaked images of the coming Thypoch 35mm f/2 M-mount ASPH lens have surfaced online, but this isn’t news to me because at the Photography& Video Show 2026 I got my hands on this lens and have my own images to share.

The Thypoch Ksana 35mm f/2 is a manual focus aspherical (ASPH) prime lens coming for full-frame Leica M-mount cameras. It’s the second lens in Thypoch’s Ksana lineup, joining the 21mm f/3.5 released earlier this year.

At the show, the guys manning the Thypoch stand told me that this lens is designated ASPH. I can’t tell you how many ASPH elements it features – nor the release date or price for that matter – as the Thypoch staff “knew nothing”. But, if it features a similar optical design as the 21mm f/3.5, which I assume it will, then it’ll likely have just the one aspherical element.

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From my pictures, you’ll see that the coming 35mm f/2 lens has a compact build featuring a focus and aperture ring. While lightweight, this lens is built like a tank and feels very sturdy.

Unfortunately, I can’t tell you exactly how much it weighs, but it feels like a feather, despite being made of metal, which is likely aluminum, just like the 21mm f/3.5. Thypoch’s coming 35mm ASPH lens also boasts that classic look which Leica shooters will love.

While at The Photography & Video Show I also got my hands on an even more exciting Thypoch lens. The guys on the stand were kind enough to pull out the 24-50mm E-mount zoom lens.

This is Thypoch’s first-ever autofocus lens, and I used it to take the images in this article using my own Sony A7 III. The versatile nifty fifty felt really good in hand, and I was impressed by the build quality.

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