Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab N FE is a new version of existing lens for Sony cameras that aims to prove that less is more
One of Viltrox’s fastest and most pro-grade lenses gets an update that ditches one of its standout features
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Viltrox has been steadily building up its lens portfolio over the last few years, more recently majoring on ultra-compact, lightweight and inexpensive Air series lenses, Evo lenses that combine up-market features and high-end handling with lightweight constructions and affordable price tags, Pro lenses with premium quality and performance, and Lab series lenses that sit at the top of the tree as the company’s ultimate offerings.
So far, there have only been two Lab series lenses released, the first being the Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 Lab, which was followed by the super-fast Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab. Both are currently available in Nikon Z and Sony E mount options. But now there’s something new. Or at least, if not new, changed.
There’s now an alternative version of the Sony edition of the 35mm lens, going by the name of the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab N FE. Compared with the original lens, there’s one glaring omission, in that the OLED color info screen has been stripped out. I personally rather like the info screen, which can show focus distance and aperture setting, and more besides.Article continues below
I’ve encountered similar OLED info screens on some of Nikon’s S-line lenses, although they’ve also been removed from some of Nikon’s latest versions like the Nikon Z 70‑200mm f/2.8 VR S II. Perhaps that’s not such a bad idea. While these info screens seem like a neat idea, I have to confess that I barely use them or even pay any attention to them while actually shooting.
The new ‘N’ version of the Viltrox 35mm Lab ditches the info screen in favor of a more streamlined, simplified appearance. I suspect there’s also an upside in increased battery life. But while that’s the most obvious change in the new version of the lens, it’s not the only one. The original lens has a multi-function control ring towards the rear of the casing that you can assign to different functions via camera menus. The new N version swaps this out for a dedicated aperture control ring. Again, it’s a personal preference but I’m actually very much in favor of the change.
I tend to only use the ‘multi-function’ control ring for aperture adjustments, so it’s good news to me that the new dedicated ring has clear markings for aperture settings, rather than no markings at all. And the ring comes complete with a click/de-click switch, the latter mode enabling smooth and silent aperture adjustments when shooting video.
Headline attractions of the original lens remain. It has a fast f/1.2 aperture with an extremely well-rounded 11-blade diaphragm, two customizable function buttons, and super-fast yet virtually silent Quad HyperVCM (Voice Coil Motor) autofocus.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might be expecting that without the info screen, the new N version of the lens would be less expensive to buy. It’s actually the same price as the original, listing at $999 / £869. However, with everything else in the world seeming to be going up in price, at least the cost has stayed the same, and the lens still represents outstanding value for money.
Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners!
His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related.
In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.