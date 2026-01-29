Leica pushes the limits again with the Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH.

Leica Camera AG has expanded one of its most revered lens families with the launch of the Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH., marking the first time the legendary Noctilux name has been applied to a 35mm focal length. Introduced in Wetzlar, Germany, on January 29, 2026, the new lens brings Leica’s fastest and most expressive optical philosophy to one of photography’s most versatile perspectives.

Since its debut in 1966, the Noctilux name has stood for extreme speed and distinctive visual character, with previous models limited to 50mm and 75mm focal lengths.



By pairing a 35mm field of view with a maximum aperture of f/1.2, Leica is offering photographers a combination that blends natural perspective with dramatic subject separation, opening new creative possibilities for portrait, reportage, street, and available-light photography.

Wide open, the Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH. delivers a shallow depth of field that isolates subjects with striking clarity while maintaining a smooth, cinematic transition into the background. Stopping down allows photographers to gradually reintroduce context, giving the lens a broad expressive range. A floating element within the optical design ensures consistent performance from close focus to infinity, preserving contrast and sharpness across the entire focusing range.

The 35mm Noctilux mounted to the Leica M EV1 with the 50mm f/0.95 and 75mm f/1.25 Noctilux lenses (Image credit: Leica)

For the first time in the Noctilux lineup, the lens offers an extended close-focus capability down to 50 cm. When paired with Leica’s latest M cameras featuring electronic viewfinders, focusing remains precise throughout the full range. Traditional rangefinder focusing is supported down to 70 cm, with closer distances handled via Live View or an electronic viewfinder, aided by the lens’s large focusing throw for fine control.

The lens has been completely redesigned and is handcrafted in Wetzlar, optimized for modern high-resolution M-camera sensors. Its optical construction consists of ten elements in five groups, including three aspherical elements produced using Leica’s Precision Glass Moulding technology. An integrated lens hood helps suppress flare and reflections, maintaining contrast and color fidelity even in challenging backlit scenes.

Despite its ambitious specifications, the Noctilux-M 35 f/1.2 ASPH. remains surprisingly compact, measuring just under two inches in length and weighing 416 grams.

It will be available worldwide through Leica Stores and authorized dealers, priced at $9,650 - a dedicated lens cap will be sold separately for $95.