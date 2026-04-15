Voigtländer launches ultra-compact Apo-Skopar 75mm F2.8 VM for full-frame Leica M-mount cameras

Voigtländer is expanding its VM-mount lineup with the new Apo-Skopar 75mm F2.8 VM, a compact medium telephoto lens built for full-frame rangefinder cameras and scheduled for release in May 2026.

Announced by Cosina Corporation, the new optic is aimed at photographers who want strong optical performance without the size and weight that usually come with a longer focal length, and it will launch with a suggested retail price of ¥99,000 (approx $622.79 / £459.66 / AUS $990)

At the heart of the Apo-Skopar 75mm F2.8 VM is a newly developed optical design made up of seven elements in six groups, with anomalous partial dispersion glass used in four elements. Voigtländer says the lens has been engineered with an apochromatic design, helping reduce axial chromatic aberration to near zero across the RGB spectrum. That should translate into cleaner detail, improved color correction, and the kind of image quality rangefinder shooters will expect from a premium manual-focus lens.

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What makes this lens especially interesting, though, is just how compact it is. Despite its medium telephoto focal length, the Apo-Skopar 75mm F2.8 VM measures just 44mm from the mount, takes 43mm filters, and weighs only 191g. Voigtländer says that compact build helps eliminate vignetting in the shooting frame when using an optical rangefinder, while also making the lens highly portable and much easier to carry as part of a lightweight everyday setup.

The lens is designed for use with both digital and film rangefinder-coupled cameras, and it features a high-precision rangefinder coupling mechanism for accurate focusing. As you would expect from Voigtländer, manual focus is a major part of the experience here, with an all-metal helicoid and carefully tuned grease intended to deliver a smooth, silky feel. The minimum focusing distance for rangefinder coupling is 0.7m, although that may vary depending on the camera body being used.

Cosina will offer the Apo-Skopar 75mm F2.8 VM in both black and silver finishes, and each lens will ship with a dedicated dome-shaped metal hood. That hood has been specially designed to protrude by just 3mm when attached, helping avoid interference with the rangefinder shooting frame.

While the lens is built around the VM mount, it can also be used on Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mirrorless cameras with the appropriate mount adapter, making it a flexible new option for photographers who value compact design, precise manual focus, and corrected optical performance.