Viltrox unveils IBC lineup: Four new lenses, a TTL flash and the first all-new Evo series optic

At IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, Viltrox took the stage and introduced a fresh range of gear – designed to evaluate our photography and videography workflow without breaking the bank.

The spotlight includes a pro-level 50mm f/1.4, two lightweight ultra-wide Air lenses and a redesigned 85mm f/2 Evo. Alongside those, the new Z3 TTL flash brings a stylish approach to on-camera lighting.

Let's take a closer look at what's new – and who these releases are likely to appeal to.

Overview

Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro

(Image credit: Viltrox)

A fast, full-frame 50mm prime with a wide f/1.4 aperture. Ideal for low-light shooting, shallow depth of field and cinematic visuals. Whether you're shooting portraits, video interviews or night scenes, this lens is designed to deliver clean and professional-grade results – likely at a lower price than comparable OEM options.

Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air (APS-C) & AF 14mm f/4.0 Air (Full-frame)

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox's Air series focuses on lightweight, compact builds for creators on the move. The 9mm offers ultra-wide framing in a small, fast package – a practical pick for vlogging, interiors or handheld video work. The 14mm brings wide-angle coverage for landscape, travel or architectural photography, all while staying minimal in size and weight.

Both lenses are designed for portability, without compromising optical performance – making them great for daily or travel use.

Viltrox AF 85mm f/2.0 Evo – the new Evo line

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The Evo series marks a new chapter for Viltrox. The first in the line, the 85mm f/2.0 Evo, introduces a clean new design language, improved materials and updated optics.

This medium-telephoto prime is geared toward portrait and interview work, with a slightly slower aperture that keeps size and weight down. It's clearly made for creators who want solid image quality in a more manageable form factor. Viltrox seems to be aiming for a balance of style, comfort, and performance here.

Viltrox Z3 TTL Flash

The new Z3 TTL flash is a modern unit that is set to break from traditional flash design. Described by Viltrox as "mech-inspired", it's likely meant to pair visually with stylized rigs or setups.

It offers full TTL (through-the-lens) metering, which means accurate auto-exposure with compatible cameras – ideal for fast-paced shoots like weddings, events or documentary work.

Price & Availability

Viltrox hasn't announced pricing yet. That said, past launches give us a ballpark: budget-friendly lenses like the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 launched at $169, while higher-end optics like the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab went up to $999.

Given the added features and new designs here – especially in the Pro and Evo line – some of the new gear may land in the mid-to-high price range. Still, Viltrox has a track record of undercutting OEM pricing.

Availability and timelines also haven't been shared, but the fact that Viltrox is showing the products at IBC 2025 suggests these are fairly far along in development.

And if you're attending the IBC, you can see all of Viltrox's latest products in person at RAI Amsterdam, Hall 11, Booth A09 from today until September 15.

