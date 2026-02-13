I don't even shoot APS-C, but I still want this super-telephoto workhorse lens for just over £650
The Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS is a lightweight telephoto dream for wildlife and sports shooters – and now you can save £115.35
If you're an APS-C shooter, this is the deal for you.
The Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS lens is now just £653.65 at London Camera Exchange.
This is one of the best prices we've seen in a long time, and a solid £115.35 discount off its usual £769 price tag.
To get this price – simply use the Voucher code: SONYWILD
This lens is a super telephoto zoom that punches way above its weight. It's incredibly sharp, fast-focusing, and thanks to its built-in optical stabilization, you can even shoot handheld without worry.
If you're into wildlife or sports photography, the Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS lens is a true workhorse optic. It's sharp across the frame, fast to focus, and delivers serious reach.
And while I'm a Sony shooter myself, I don't shoot on an APS-C sensor – but this lens still caught my attention. Right now, it's going for just over £650, and if I had an APS-C setup, I'd buy this lens.
This lens is built for APS-C format E-mount cameras and is a powerful tool when paired with Sony's A6000-series cameras or the Sony Z-E10 II.
It offers a massive 5x super-telephoto zoom range (giving you a 105-525mm full-frame equivalent). It outclasses options like the E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS, giving you more reach, better sharpness, and faster handling.
At just 625g, the Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS is a breath of fresh air in a world where super telephotos are often back-breaking (and bank-breaking). And thanks to its built-in optical stabilization, you've got a lens that's ideal for handheld shooting.
Sure, the aperture range of f/4.5-6.3 might not be the widest – but that wouldn't be a dealbreaker for me.
Sony's APS-C cameras handle high ISO settings well, and if you need to bump up the ISO to compensate for the smaller aperture, you can do it without sacrificing much in terms of noise or detail.
So, if you shoot on a Sony APS-C body and want serious telephoto reach for wildlife, action, aviation, or distant landscapes – this is the lens.
