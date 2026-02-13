Leica M11-P Safari listed as “discontinued” on B&H Photo but not on Leica website

Less than one year after its release, the Leica M11-P Safari now appears to be discontinued, according to the B&H Photo website.

Launched in May 2025, the special edition of the Leica M11-P Safari is the latest of the German company's self-proclaimed "coveted" Safari Edition cameras known for their distinct olive-green color.

Leica has launched Safari editions of existing models since the 1970s, gearing them towards collectors and enthusiasts who value “exclusivity, aesthetics and style”.

It’s not clear where B&H Photo got the information from, as Leica has made no official announcement about discontinuing the olive-green version of the M11-P, and the camera only appears as "unavailable” on the Leica website. Rival New York retailer Adorama, has the M-11P Safari marked as "Closeout" but is still available to buy.

However, previous Leica Safari editions, such as the M10-P, released in 2019, and the M-P (Typ 240), released in 2015, have had limited production runs of typically up to 2,000 units, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the latest Safari edition has now completely sold out in some places.

The M11-P Safari boasts some mean features, making it much more than just another pretty collector’s edition. The standout spec is the 60MP backlit CMOS sensor, which, in terms of resolution, is up there with the highest-resolution cameras out there.

The M11-P Safari has solid build quality and ergonomics too. The matte olive top plate is made of solid brass and coated in a tough, durable paint finish. And the matching leatherette body covering offers superb grip.

But, the real draw is the rangefinder design, typical of Leica M series cameras in general, not just Safari editions.

This mechanism is a hit with retro photographers who appreciate the old school way of focusing by aligning a ‘ghost’ image with the scene in the viewfinder. Leica has made this style of camera its own, and takes most of the spots on our list of the best rangefinder cameras.

