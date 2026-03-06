This NatGeo documentary made me cry, made me angry, and made me believe photography always matters

I recently sat down to watch the National Geographic documentary Love + War on Disney+, a powerful film that follows the life and work of renowned conflict photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize–winner Lynsey Addario.

What I expected was an interesting documentary about a photographer working on the front lines of global conflict. What I didn’t expect was how deeply it would affect me.

The film made me cry, it made me angry, and perhaps most surprisingly of all, it made me believe in photography all over again.

You can view the official trailer below:

Love+War | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films

Above: watch the official trailer for the film



Addario’s work has taken her to some of the most dangerous and devastating places on Earth. Through the documentary, we see glimpses of Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iraq, and other war-torn regions where civilians live under the constant threat of violence. Yet what struck me most was not just the danger she faces, but the responsibility she carries. Her camera is not simply documenting events - it is bearing witness. It is recording the reality of human suffering, resilience, and survival in places many of us will never see.

Watching Love + War is not easy. The images and stories it reveals are raw, confronting, and often heartbreaking. As viewers, we are forced to confront the human cost of conflict: families torn apart, cities reduced to rubble, and lives permanently altered by forces far beyond their control. At times, it made me angry - angry at the senseless destruction, angry at the suffering inflicted on innocent people, and angry at how easily the rest of the world can look away.

Lynsey Addario finds shelter from a nearby shelling during an assignment in Ukraine (Image credit: National Geographic / Andriy Dubchak)

But the documentary also reminded me why photography matters so profoundly. In an age where artificial intelligence can generate images in seconds and manipulate reality with frightening ease, there is something deeply authentic about real documentary photography. A war photograph is not just an image - it is evidence. It is proof that something happened, that someone suffered, that a moment in history existed beyond propaganda or political narrative.

Conflict photography carries a terrifying weight because of this truth. The camera becomes a witness to humanity at its most brutal and most fragile. Photographers like Addario walk into environments most of us would run from, not because they seek danger, but because the world needs to see what is happening. Without those images, war becomes distant and abstract. With them, it becomes impossible to ignore.

That is what makes Addario’s role so vital. Through her photographs, the realities of war reach audiences across the globe. Her work cuts through the noise and forces people to confront stories that might otherwise remain hidden. The documentary shows that conflict photojournalists are not simply observers - they are messengers, carrying the truth of these events back to the rest of the world.

Lynsey Addario on assignment in Tiné, on the Sudanese border in Northeast Chad (Image credit: National Geographic/Caitlin Kelly)

By the time the credits rolled on Love + War, I felt emotionally drained. The film had shaken me, challenged me, and reminded me why photography remains one of the most powerful forms of storytelling we have.

It made me cry. It made me angry. But most importantly, it made me believe photography matters - because in a world increasingly filled with artificial images, the courage to document reality still matters more than ever!

