Tamron says it'll release 10 new lens models per year from 2026

Tamron has released its annual financial results for 2024. In amongst the corporate business speak is an interesting company pledge: to release 10 new lenses per year in 2026 and beyond. This would mark a significant ramp-up in production from the 5 new models per year launched prior to 2023, and it even beats Tamron's original projection for 2026 which was going to be 6-7 new lens models annually.

(Image credit: Tamron)

However, there's no additional detail on what these new lenses may be. We'd hope a "new model" means a unique lens and not simply a mount conversion of an existing design. What we do know is Tamron is continuing to produce lenses for Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Sony E, and Canon RF - the 11-20mm F2.8 RXD being Tamron's first lens for the RF mount. With Tamron just starting its Canon RF collaboration, we wouldn't be surprised if a sizable percentage of its promised 10 new lenses in 2026 were made up of RF-mount models. Alternatively, with Sony owning a 14.99-per-cent stake in Tamron, there may be a corporate incentive to focus on E-mount optics as well.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Another interesting statistic revealed in the financial results publication is the percentage of its lens production that's made up from OEM optics. In 2023, around 38% of Tamron's lens sales apparently came from OEM, which we assume means lenses produced for other companies and sold under their brand names. Examples of this would include lenses like the Nikon Z 17–28mm f/2.8, which is a re-bodied Tamron 17–28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, and the Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8: a lens that's essentially a Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di III VXD.

The Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8: A Tamron lens wearing Nikon branding (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

So after several years of many great DSLR lenses being discontinued, the news that production of lenses for mirrorless cameras could be set to rise is very welcome.