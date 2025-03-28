DSLRs are alive and thriving! ZY Optics announces a Super Macro full-frame lens (also available for mirrorless systems)

In a noteworthy move, Zhong Yi Optics has announced the 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro full-frame lens that comes in 11 different mounts. Designing a new lens that caters to both DSLRs and mirrorless shooters is clearly no challenge for one of China's leading brands, and a shrewd strategic move.

With big names like Canon and Nikon stepping away from making DSLRs altogether, for many, the focus is shifting to mirrorless cameras and lenses. This year, Sigma also jumped on the bandwagon, having not put out a DSLR lens since late 2018.

Since the camera market is all about mirrorless models, it is tough to remember the last time a DSLR lens was released. The most recent examples include the Voigtländer Nokton 55mm f/1.2 SLIIs and the HD Pentax-FA 50mm f/1.4.

Despite the lack of new DSLR cameras and the feeling that this technology might be winding down, Zhong Yi Optics is now making waves with a new lens, because the 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro full-frame lens is designed for both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

As the 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro full-frame lens comes in 11 different mounts, this lens option is tailored to your device (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

Zhong Yi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro specs:

Dimensions: 67 x 87mm

Weight: (including tripod ring): 690g (F mount), 750g (GFX mount)

Filter size: 58mm

Working distance (from object to first lens): 65mm (magnification 5x), 150mm (magnification 1x)

Construction: 13 elements in 8 groups (2 extra-low dispersion lenses), 8 aperture blades

While this lens is built for full-frame sensors, Zhong Yi Optics states that it also performs excellently with medium-format sensors, without causing vignetting (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

More information can be found on the Zhong Yi website – though keep in mind that the manufacturer ships via FedEx from Hong Kong, so be prepared for potential import taxes if you buy direct.

Zhong Yi lenses are also available from Amazon or B&H, which might be an easier option than importing the lens from overseas.

