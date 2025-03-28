DSLRs are alive and thriving! ZY Optics announces a Super Macro full-frame lens (also available for mirrorless systems)
As digital horizons expand, manufacturers seem to let DLSR lenses die – but Zhong Yi Optics proves that DSLRs aren't done yet
In a noteworthy move, Zhong Yi Optics has announced the 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro full-frame lens that comes in 11 different mounts. Designing a new lens that caters to both DSLRs and mirrorless shooters is clearly no challenge for one of China's leading brands, and a shrewd strategic move.
With big names like Canon and Nikon stepping away from making DSLRs altogether, for many, the focus is shifting to mirrorless cameras and lenses. This year, Sigma also jumped on the bandwagon, having not put out a DSLR lens since late 2018.
Since the camera market is all about mirrorless models, it is tough to remember the last time a DSLR lens was released. The most recent examples include the Voigtländer Nokton 55mm f/1.2 SLIIs and the HD Pentax-FA 50mm f/1.4.
Despite the lack of new DSLR cameras and the feeling that this technology might be winding down, Zhong Yi Optics is now making waves with a new lens, because the 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro full-frame lens is designed for both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.
Zhong Yi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Super Macro specs:
Dimensions: 67 x 87mm
Weight: (including tripod ring): 690g (F mount), 750g (GFX mount)
Filter size: 58mm
Working distance (from object to first lens): 65mm (magnification 5x), 150mm (magnification 1x)
Construction: 13 elements in 8 groups (2 extra-low dispersion lenses), 8 aperture blades
Available mounts:
DLSR
- Nikon F
- Canon EF
- Pentax K (PK)
Mirrorless
More information can be found on the Zhong Yi website – though keep in mind that the manufacturer ships via FedEx from Hong Kong, so be prepared for potential import taxes if you buy direct.
Zhong Yi lenses are also available from Amazon or B&H, which might be an easier option than importing the lens from overseas.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like…
Check out our discussion about DSLR vs mirrorless cameras, and take a look at the best macro lenses from all manufacturers.
Kim is the Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.