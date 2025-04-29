For as long as I can remember, the Nikon 200mm f/2 has been the most important lens in my career. Throughout years of covering professional sports, it was the one piece of kit I could always rely on - a lens that delivered a magical combination of compression, subject separation, and sharpness that nothing else quite matched.

Every frame it produced had a depth and energy that turned fleeting moments into something far more lasting. When Nikon leaped the Z-mount system, many professionals had to adapt it, but there was always a piece missing. I wanted - and needed - a true Z-mount version of my beloved 200mm f/2.

Shot with the Nikon 200mm f/2 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

Now, finally, it looks like that dream could be about to come true. Alongside the recent buzz when Nikon announced the new Z 600mm, there’s real movement on other long-awaited lenses.

According to a report from PetaPixel, Nikon has confirmed that it aims to have a total of 50 Z lenses on the market by next spring. Speaking at the NAB show in Las Vegas, Nikon said:

"There are three major turning points for our mirrorless camera system. The first is the launch of the Z9 in December 2021, the second is the launch of unique products called Zfc and Zf, and the third is lens diversity. Nikon currently has 46 lenses in its lineup. We aim to expand our lens lineup by taking full advantage of the advantages of the mount to meet the diverse needs and shooting applications of a wide range of customers. As for future developments, our goal is to expand the number of lenses to more than 50 by the end of this fiscal year."

Tucked within the report was the acknowledgment that while the Z-mount lineup is now impressively broad, there are still a few critical gaps. Among them: ultra-wide fast lenses for astrophotography, specialty lenses like fisheye and tilt-shift options - and crucially, lenses that existed in F-mount but not yet in Z-mount including the 105mm f/1.4 and, most importantly to me, the Nikon 200mm f/2. It’s not just about filling in the blanks. It’s about bringing forward the true icons that helped define Nikon’s reputation among professionals for decades.

The AF-S Nikkor 200mm F2G ED VRII was one of those rare lenses that didn't just perform, it inspired. It handled low light with ease, rendered backgrounds with an almost dreamlike falloff, and locked onto subjects with absolute authority. In fast-paced sports environments where chaos is the norm, that reliability gave me the freedom to focus purely on timing and composition.

Shot with the Nikon 200mm f/2 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

If Nikon does indeed bring a fully built Z-mount 200mm f/2 to life, it won't just fill a technical gap. It will complete the Z system for a generation of photographers who grew up with lenses that felt like an extension of their creative instinct.

Coupled with innovations in autofocus speed and edge-to-edge sharpness that the Z system already delivers, a native 200mm f/2 could set an entirely new standard for professional telephoto primes.

Of course, until the official announcements come, we’re all left reading between the lines. But after years of hoping, adapting, and waiting, it finally feels like Nikon is listening to those of us who trusted that a lens like the 200mm f/2 deserved a future - not just a past.