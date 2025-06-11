Rollei is a German photography brand perhaps best known for the Rolleiflex twin-lens reflex camera – but the company’s latest move? Mirrorless lenses. The Rollei AF 85mm f/1.8 is Rollei’s first proprietary mirrorless lens, designed as an affordable portrait prime with a metal construction.

The Rollei AF 85mm f/1.8, announced on June 11, is a prime lens that, at launch, will be available in both full-frame Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. The lens uses an STM motor for full autofocus capabilities, including face and eye detection on cameras with the feature, and is the first in what Rollei is calling the VAF series, implying the 85mm may be the first of several.

The lens is designed with 11 aperture blades, which Rollei says gives bokeh a creamy, round appearance. The lens is designed with 10 elements in seven groups, including coatings to minimize ghosting and flare, as well as components designed to maintain edge sharpness and reduce chromatic aberrations.

The Sony E-Mount lens (pictured) will have an aperture ring while the Z mount will not (Image credit: Rollei)

The lens is built with all-metal housing as well as a metal mount. The E Mount variant will feature an aperture ring, while the Z Mount does not. Both lenses will also have an AF/MF switch for easily switching focus modes and an FN button that can be customized to the user’s preference. Electronics in the mount allow the third-party lens to communicate with the body for autofocus and EXIF data, while a USB-C port in the lens is designed for firmware updates.

The Rollei brand, originally established in 1920, has changed hands since its days of cameras like the Rolleiflex. While the company is no longer under the same ownership as the classic retro Rollei cameras, the company remains headquartered in Germany. While this is Rollei’s first proprietary mirrorless lens, the company also has a catalog of budget digital cameras, film cameras, and accessories like tripods and filters.

The Rollei AF 85mm f/1.8 retails for £254. Availability and pricing outside of Europe have not yet been confirmed, but the list price converts to about $344 / AUD$ 527. Pre-orders are expected to ship no later than July 07, with full retail availability estimated for July 09.

You may also like

Want to see what else Rollei has been up to lately? Read about the Rollei 35 AF. Or, browse the best E Mount lenses or the best Z Mount lenses.