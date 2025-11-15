This gadget turns your smartphone photos into real instant film, and at £89, the price has never been lower!
The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link is one of my favorite photo accessories, and the price just dropped to an all-time low
I love instant film, but I’m the sort of photographer who wants to have both a digital photo and instant film. That’s why I love Fujifilm’s Instax printers – I’ve had one in my camera bag for years. The printers tend to cost right around $110-120 in the US, but the Instax Mini Link 2 has dropped to an all-time low on Amazon as an $80 Prime-exclusive deal.
The Instax Mini Link 3 prints digital photos onto real instant film. One of the best portable printers exposes the digital photo onto real instant film, so you can watch the photo develop on the film that spits out, just like with an instant camera.
Fujifilm's instant film printers typically cost well over £100, but the Instax Mini Link 2 has dropped to just under £89 That's an all-time low for one of my favorite photo accessories – and it makes a great gift.<p><strong>Price match: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FINSTAX-mini-smartphone-photo-printer%2Fdp%2FB0DB8SKHM2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">Amazon £89
There are two key reasons that I love using an instant film printer rather than a real instant film camera (though I do use those on occasion, too). First, I can still have the digital file. The Instax Mini Link printers can print out any photo that’s on a smartphone, and that includes photos that I take with my mirrorless camera and transfer to my phone.
Second, an Instax printer allows me to only print my favorites, which means I don’t waste film on photos that I don’t love.
This is the newest version of the series, which upgrades to a USB-C port and has a little better print colors than the older Mini LInk 2 that I own.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
