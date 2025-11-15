This gadget turns your smartphone photos into real instant film, and at £89, the price has never been lower!

I love instant film, but I’m the sort of photographer who wants to have both a digital photo and instant film. That’s why I love Fujifilm’s Instax printers – I’ve had one in my camera bag for years. The printers tend to cost right around $110-120 in the US, but the Instax Mini Link 2 has dropped to an all-time low on Amazon as an $80 Prime-exclusive deal.

The Instax Mini Link 3 prints digital photos onto real instant film. One of the best portable printers exposes the digital photo onto real instant film, so you can watch the photo develop on the film that spits out, just like with an instant camera.

There are two key reasons that I love using an instant film printer rather than a real instant film camera (though I do use those on occasion, too). First, I can still have the digital file. The Instax Mini Link printers can print out any photo that’s on a smartphone, and that includes photos that I take with my mirrorless camera and transfer to my phone.

Second, an Instax printer allows me to only print my favorites, which means I don’t waste film on photos that I don’t love.

This is the newest version of the series, which upgrades to a USB-C port and has a little better print colors than the older Mini LInk 2 that I own.

You may also like

If you like the idea of having both film and digital, you'll like Instax's hybrid cameras like the Instax Mini Evo. Or, browse the best instant cameras.