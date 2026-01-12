These lifesize 35mm rolls of film are actually digital compact cameras!
Looking for an alternative to the Kodak Charmera? The SnapRoll is a compact camera disguised as a roll of 35mm film
It’s a bird, it’s a roll of film, it’s a… digital camera? That’s right, the Escura SnapRoll might look like a roll of film for 35mm cameras, but it’s actually a working compact camera. Could have fooled me! Not only is it a 1:1 scale reproduction of a roll of 35mm film, but it comes in one of seven authentic-looking retro designs (including a Mystery Version) and a matching 1:1 box.
However, you won’t know which design you get until you open the packaging. You also have a 1:36 chance of finding the Mystery Version, which is based on Escura’s own ‘Showa’ film style. The mystery variant in question is said to feature a transparent shell, revealing the device’s internals, while mimicking the ‘Showa’ film style.
Rather remarkably, Escura has managed to squeeze a 1.3-inch LCD screen onto the device, without ruining the aesthetic by making it appear as a single cell of film. The camera itself is able to capture both photos and video, as well as double as a mini digital photo frame.
This tiny retro camera is built around a 2MP CMOS sensor and a fixed 3.2mm f/2.8 lens. It’s an automatic device with a 1/125 sec shutter speed, and shoots both JPEG stills and AVI video (720x720 / 30p).
It has a USB-C connector for charging, can house a microSD card up to 64GB (which is sold separately), and weighs just 22g. The Escura SnapRoll is listed at $45 and is available via the Escura shop.
