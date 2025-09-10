Instax Pal in milky white hits record low price at £44.99

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to pick up the Instax Pal, that moment has arrived. The pocket-sized instant camera in the sleek Milky White finish is now available for just £44.99, down from its usual £89.99. That’s a saving of £45, making it the lowest price we’ve seen so far for this fun little gadget.

And if you don't fancy whit, Amazon also has the Pal in lavender blue or pistachio green for the same rock-bottom price.

Save £45 Instax PAL in Milky White: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon The Instax Pal is a pocket-sized compact camera designed to slip effortlessly into your bag or pocket, making it easy to capture, share, and print your favourite moments in a fun and stylish way. Also available in blue or green at this price. Read more ▼

The Instax Pal isn’t your standard instant camera – it’s designed to be ultra-portable, slipping easily into a bag or pocket so you can take it anywhere. Instead of printing directly, it pairs with an Instax Link portable printer to give you physical prints on the go. That makes it perfect for anyone who loves snapping away but wants the freedom to choose which moments are worth printing.

With its minimalist design and lightweight build, the Pal is about capturing memories on the fly. It’s quick to power on, has a wide-angle lens for group shots, and you can even trigger the shutter remotely through your phone. It’s playful, simple, and designed with social sharing in mind – both digitally and on instant film.

For younger users, or those just looking for a fuss-free way to get into photography, it’s an excellent starting point. The pared-back controls mean there’s no steep learning curve, and the Instax app connection opens up fun editing options before you commit to print. Whether it’s parties, days out, or casual street snaps, the Pal makes it easy to carry a camera without the bulk.

At less than half its original price, this deal makes the Instax Pal Milky White an absolute steal. It’s stylish, pocket-friendly, and gives you that instant gratification of snapping and sharing your world in seconds. If you’ve ever fancied adding an Instax to your kit without spending big, now is the time.