Instax Pal in milky white hits record low price at £44.99
Huge saving on the Instax Pal – Get it for half price today
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to pick up the Instax Pal, that moment has arrived. The pocket-sized instant camera in the sleek Milky White finish is now available for just £44.99, down from its usual £89.99. That’s a saving of £45, making it the lowest price we’ve seen so far for this fun little gadget.
And if you don't fancy whit, Amazon also has the Pal in lavender blue or pistachio green for the same rock-bottom price.
The Instax Pal is a pocket-sized compact camera designed to slip effortlessly into your bag or pocket, making it easy to capture, share, and print your favourite moments in a fun and stylish way. Also available in blue or green at this price.
The Instax Pal isn’t your standard instant camera – it’s designed to be ultra-portable, slipping easily into a bag or pocket so you can take it anywhere. Instead of printing directly, it pairs with an Instax Link portable printer to give you physical prints on the go. That makes it perfect for anyone who loves snapping away but wants the freedom to choose which moments are worth printing.
With its minimalist design and lightweight build, the Pal is about capturing memories on the fly. It’s quick to power on, has a wide-angle lens for group shots, and you can even trigger the shutter remotely through your phone. It’s playful, simple, and designed with social sharing in mind – both digitally and on instant film.
For younger users, or those just looking for a fuss-free way to get into photography, it’s an excellent starting point. The pared-back controls mean there’s no steep learning curve, and the Instax app connection opens up fun editing options before you commit to print. Whether it’s parties, days out, or casual street snaps, the Pal makes it easy to carry a camera without the bulk.
At less than half its original price, this deal makes the Instax Pal Milky White an absolute steal. It’s stylish, pocket-friendly, and gives you that instant gratification of snapping and sharing your world in seconds. If you’ve ever fancied adding an Instax to your kit without spending big, now is the time.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.