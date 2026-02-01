Can a pair of robot legs make me a better photographer?

Hypershell is a brand that's making waves with its new exoskeleton technology. The basic idea is that you strap an external frame to your hips and thighs, and it'll electronically assist you in walking, running or hiking – a bit like an ebike, but without the bike.

When I first saw it, I'll admit, I was pretty skeptical. I couldn't envision it working particularly well and I wasn't even sure if it would be something people wanted. After all, isn't half the point of these activities the physical exercise?

But then I thought about it some more – and the idea started to make more sense. There was one marketing claim in particular that resonated with me: supposedly it "offsets up to 30kg of weight so you can effortlessly traverse tough terrain while carrying heavy gear. "

As a photographer, that's something very appealing. I love getting out in nature to shoot wildlife or landscapes, but a heavy backpack loaded with lenses is a real burden – especially if you're not in the best shape of your life.

So, I decided it was worth exploring. I called in a test unit of the flagship Hypershell X Ultra exoskeleton and put it to the test.

My experience with the Hypershell X Ultra

So, to get the basics out of the way, the Hypershell exoskeleton does work as advertised. You strap it on, configure the assistance strength with either the smartphone app or a combination of button presses on the device itself, and off you go.

On lower settings, it feels like walking with the wind at your back, or with gravity turned down a little. It feels very natural, but you're exerting slightly less effort. With the assistance turned all the way up, it's a little more forceful. It feels like someone is grabbing your thigh and lifting your leg to take the next step – and that takes a little more getting used to.

I decided to hike up one of the biggest hills in my area, and I know from past experience that it leaves me feeling gassed when I get to the top – even when I take it slow. With the Hypershell on a fairly high setting, though, I reached the top barely breaking a sweat.

Of course, I had my camera bag on my back, fully loaded with my full-frame setup, three lenses and a tripod. I'd estimate around 7kg / 15.5lbs all in all.

Whether the Hypershell helped or hindered in this department is a little more complicated. Of course, as I mentioned, I wasn't quite so tired when I reached the peak, so it definitely helped, but the shape of the frame was more of a problem than I anticipated.

The way the Hypershell is designed means that the battery and frame sit on the small of your back. Generally speaking, that's a comfortable place for it to sit. But with a large camera bag on ( the PGYTech OneMo 2), it starts to get a little cramped.

I found I was struggling to get the backpack up high enough on my shoulders to keep it away from the exoskeleton. As a result, it would often sit on top of the frame, pushing it down slightly, and meaning I would need to stop and hike the exoskeleton back up again.

Perhaps there's a way to strap the bag over the top of the Hypershell, but I can't imagine that being very comfortable or natural-looking. I think it's safe to say that the Hypershell works better with smaller backpacks.

Other than the backpack frustrations, my experience was quite positive. I didn't get any incredible shots on this particular day, but I had a lovely scenic hike without feeling like I had climbed a mountain, and there's value in that.

What surprised me the most was how I felt when I took the Hypershell off. You adapt to the assistance quicker than you might think, and when I removed the frame, my legs felt very heavy. It was a bit like walking under water. It's a stark reminder of how much work this gizmo is actually doing.

Should you buy an exoskeleton for photography?

Available from Hypershell's online store, the Hypershell X Ultra that I have been testing will set you back a cool $1,999 in the US or £1599 in the UK, while the entry-level Hypershell X Go can currently be had for $999 / £709. In any case, it's a significant investment – and whether it's worth it all depends on your personal needs.

Personally, I mainly shoot street scenes, lifestyle and sports. If I venture off into nature, it's more of a novelty – and I'm never too far off the beaten track. So for me it wouldn't be a wise investment, especially considering the limitations with backpack compatibility.

For others, though, I can see this making sense. If you're hiking for hours on end to get a perfect landscape shot, a device like this would significantly reduce your fatigue. Plus, if you're older or have some kind of mobility issue, I can only imagine the benefits being tenfold. It's certainly not for everyone, but for some, this technology could be transformative.

