This Sony compact camera is now under £470 – and it's making me rethink my street photography setup

If you've been on the hunt for a compact camera for stills and video, this deal is worth a look. Popular among street photographers and vloggers alike is the Sony ZV-1, now available for just £468.50 at Argos.

This is over £230 off its usual £699 price tag. This deal brings it very close to its all-time low, which, for the curious, was around £447 – making the current price still a steal.

Save 33% Sony ZV-1: was £699 now £468.50 at Argos Save £230.50 at Argos This compact camera comes packed with a 20.1MP sensor, a flip-out cari-angle screen, a handy clip-on wind shield, fast autofocus, and 4K video recording – all in a body that weighs under 300g, making the ZV-1 one of the most portable cameras currently available.

The Sony ZV-1 is tiny, powerful, and ideal for capturing life as it happens, without drawing attention to yourself. For street photography, that's gold. I usually shoot with my Sony A7 III, which is amazing – but also a bit bulky, especially when compared to the ZV-1. In quieter settings, it tends to draw too much attention, which completely ruins those raw, candid moments that street photography thrives on.

The ZV-1 fits in a jacket pocket, measures just 105.5 x 60.0 x 43.5mm, and is low-key enough to go unnoticed – letting you capture city life as it naturally unfolds. And let's be honest, sometimes fewer MP and a more compact size get you a better shot, simply because you can take it.

And if you've ever thought about trying vlogging, the ZV-1 is a great entry-level vlogging camera. Sure, some call it a tweaked version of the RX100 series, but the upgrades here are tailored specifically to creators: better audio, user-friendly controls, and a screen that makes framing yourself super easy.

Yes, there are a few quirks – like the focus distance jumping when zooming in and the Active SteadyShot stabilization not quite living up to expectations. But on the plus side, autofocus is incredibly fast, and overall, the camera feels intuitive and fun to use. So, if you can look over the zoom jumping and use a tripod or gimbal for video, the Z-V1 is great.

At under £500, the ZV-1 offers excellent value for street photography and an easy entry into video content creation. And in genres like street photography, this little camera could become your (or even my) secret weapon.

