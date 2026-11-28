There is one standout model in the latest Yodobashi's Top 10 compact cameras ranking – and only 6,000 units were available worldwide

The latest top ten compact camera sales chart from major Japanese retailer Yodobashi is in. And while many familiar point-and-shoot cameras are defending their positions, one compact truly stands out.

The number one is the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, followed by the ever-popular PowerShot SX749 HS / Lite. Third comes Ricoh's GR IV – one of the best compact cameras for street photography on the market.

There's also a truly special compact on this list, which was released in October 2026 with only 6,000 units made worldwide. It celebrates more than its best-seller position in the chart – see if you can spot it…

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1. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | Black | Silver

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS | Silver | Black

3. Ricoh GR IV

4. Panasonic Lumix SZ99 / TZ99 Black | White

5. Sony ZV-1 II | Black | White

6. Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition Kit

7. Canon IXY 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / IXUS 280 Black | Silver

8. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black

9. Panasonic Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 | Black | Graphite Silver

10. Fujifilm X100VI | Silver | Black

A truly special compact camera

Right now, the Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition is in stock in the US and UK (Image credit: Ricoh)

The special model I am talking about is the Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition, which placed sixth.

As Yodobashi notes, it's "Known as the 'ultimate snap shooter.' Based on the 'GR IV,' the buttons are painted to resemble the plated color of the first GR series model, the 'GR1.' Yodobashi Camera held a lottery sale for this model. This ranking reflects the shipment of the winning units."

This compact celebrates the 30th birthday of the iconic Ricoh GR compact camera line – something that we discussed on a recent episode of our podcast, Bokeh Face. You can see James and Chris talking about the anniversary below:

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In 1996, the manufacturer released its first model: the Ricoh GR1 film camera. Since then, the little point-and-shoots have become incredibly popular, especially among street and documentary photographers.

Ricoh has won many industry and design awards by never losing the simplicity and practicality of its compact cameras.

The 30th Anniversary Edition also features a diamond-cut GN-3 (30th) ring cap. And it comes with a dedicated 30th anniversary power-off screen.

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