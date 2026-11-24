I’m a pro photographer, but when I bought my oldest his first camera, I made a mistake: I bought one with games on it, and it quickly became an annoying toy. I’m now a mom of three, and I don’t even have to think twice about what camera I would recommend for young kids: The screen-free Camp Snap 2.

Right now, my all-time favorite camera for kids is the lowest price that I’ve seen yet on the new model, as the Camp Snap 2 drops to $59 / £47, a 14 percent discount off the usual price.

The Camp Snap 2 is a digital compact camera, but it has no screen. That makes the camera feel a lot like a disposable film camera. But more importantly, as a parent, it’s not another screened device to try to track screen time for.

Instead, I can’t see the photos until I use a USB-C cord to plug the camera into my phone or laptop. I love this because then I can sit down and look over the photos with my kid, which is a lot more exciting when even he hasn’t seen the photos yet.

I also think the Camp Snap 2’s image quality doesn’t look like a grainy, low-fi, cheap kids' camera. The 8MP images have a lot of old-school charm, including built-in film filters, and the photos look more like they were taken with a retro camera than a kids' camera.

Save 14% Camp Snap 2: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Camp Snap The Camp Snap 2 is a screen-free camera that's simple for kids to use, but the photos look more like they were shot with a retro camera than a kid's camera. The Camp Snap 2 only launched earlier this summer, and this is the steepest discount that I've seen so far.

If you want to see what’s important to a child, hand them a camera. When I handed my now 7-year-old a Camp Snap, he told me he wanted to take pictures “of all the pretty things” and then proceeded to take pictures that I wouldn’t have thought about, like a dandelion.

The Camp Snap 2 isn’t the only kids' camera that I recommend, but it’s hands down my favorite. Most kid cameras really depend on what age the child is as to what camera I recommend, but the Camp Snap 2 fits most age ranges. A two- or three-year-old may understand a camera with a screen a bit better when they can instantly see the results, but the Camp Snap 2 is my top pick for most ages. (Kiimento makes great screened cameras for kids that don’t have any built-in games.)

The Camp Snap Pro (Image credit: Future)

For teens and adults, I think the slight price bump up to the Camp Snap CS-Pro, which is currently discounted to $79 / £62, is worth the higher resolution and charming retro looks. For tweens and teens, I also love hybrid digital instant cameras that have an instant film printer built in, and the Instax Mini Evo is discounted to $199 / £164.99 right now.

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For more of my kid camera recommendations, take a look at the guide to the best kid cameras or the best screen-free cameras.