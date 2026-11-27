We first wrote about the Krafted Edge back in May, when it launched on Kickstarter as "the world’s first slim laptop power bank with a replaceable battery" with a replaceable battery and made of recycled and sustainable materials.

It was successfully funded with $102,627 / £78,323 of backing, and officially hit the market earlier this year. I've been lucky enough to be using one for the past few months – and I can honestly say that it's one of the best power banks I've used in years.

The main reason it's so useful is its headline spec: the Krafted Edge is just 12mm thick (thin?), which means it slips into any laptop bag – and thus, it lives with my laptop when I'm on the move.

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(Image credit: Krafted)

Despite its tiny size, it packs 20,000mAh of power with 65W of charging heft. That means it can juice up my meaty 16-inch MacBook Pro, but more importantly it can also keep my mirrorless cameras topped up (as well as my phone, tablet, and even my Nintendo Switch and pocket power banks).

Thus, it's also a no-brainer to add to my camera bag – or even my tablet sleeve. It's just so versatile in what it can charge, but being supremely slim it can stow away in almost anything.

Given its design, the Edge's most obvious application is to charge a laptop – or at least, to live underneath one while you charge something else. It's cleverly designed with a silicone cover on one side, featuring raised bars to create space between it and a laptop – ensuring room for air to flow and heat to dissipate.

(Image credit: Krafted)

It boasts a pair of USB-C ports (one 65W, one 45W) and a pair of USB-A ports to cover all eventualities. And another brilliant bit of design is the included USB-C cable that slips into a recess along the side of the device – ensuring that you always have a cable at hand when you need one.

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On top of its plus points purely as a power bank, it's also pretty planet friendly thanks to its construction that features "eco materials, ocean-bound plastic components", enclosed in aircraft-grade aluminum.

If you're interested in picking one up, the Black Friday price for the Edge is the same as its earlybird price when it was on Kickstarter: it's currently $139.99 / £104.99 directly from Krafted (down from $199.99 / £149.99).