Retro cameras have been a hit trend this year – but when I think of retro video cameras, there’s one that immediately comes to mind. The Camp Snap CS-8 is a retro Super 8-inspired video camera, and right now it just dropped to its lowest price all year at $159 / £124, which is 20 percent off the usual price.

The Camp Snap CS-8 takes the retro camera trend and brings it to video. The shape of the camera is inspired by old Super 8 cameras, down to the trigger-style recording. But my favorite part about the CS-8 is the retro filter dial that adds different old-school effects. I’m particularly fond of the Analog look that even adds dust and scratches to the footage.

What I love about the CS-8 is that the footage instantly feels like an old memory, even when I only shot the videos moments ago. The CS-8 doesn’t have a way to view the videos in the camera; it’s designed for distraction-free shooting.

I’m not the only one enamoured with the CS-8. The retro video camera has been spotted in the hands of celebrities from Taylor Swift to the US Men’s Hockey Team.

While I loved the retro feel of the footage, I didn’t love the CS-8’s digital zoom and lack of stabilization. It's also a bit bulky if you want to pack it for vacation. But there aren’t really very many options for a camcorder that both looks this good and comes in at such an affordable price point.

When I wrote the Camp Snap CS-8 review, I said that the camera is the most fun that I’ve had shooting video in a long time – and that still stands. The CS-8 makes a great gift as well for retro camera fans and families looking for a way to record family videos without the distraction of a smartphone.

The other thing that I love about the CS-8? Camp Snap is a small business based in California, so it's a business that I feel good supporting.

If you're looking for a still photo camera, the Camp Snap CS-Pro is also on sale, and for kids, the Camp Snap 2 is also steeply discounted.

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