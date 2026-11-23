There aren't ten different compact cameras in the chart, as some point-and-shoot models have proved popular enough to claim multiple positions

The latest top ten compact camera chart in Japan, shared by retail monitor BCN, doesn't actually feature ten different point-and-shoot models. Just seven individual cameras make the list, with several models appearing twice in different finishes. This says a lot about the buying habits of camera shoppers in Japan.

According to BCN, the top two positions go to the Kodak Pixpro C1, with the brown edition taking the first place and the black finish coming second. The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite also appears twice, ranking third in silver and fifth in black.

But that's not all: another Canon compact, the IXY 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / IXUS 280, also makes two appearances, finishing sixth and seventh in silver and black.

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Two camera lines dominate the ranking: Kodak Pixpro and Canon PowerShot. The remaining positions go to models from Panasonic Lumix, OM System's Tough line and Kenko Tokina. The latest chart features compact cameras ranging from just $89.99 / £94 to $549.99 / £549.99.

1. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown

2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black

3. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver

4. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black

5. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Black

6. Canon IXY 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / IXUS 280 | Silver

7. Canon IXY 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A/ IXUS 280 | Black

8. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black

9. OM System Tough TG-7 | Black

10. Kenko Tokina KC-AF11 Digital Camera | Black

7 compact cameras dominate the ranking

Kodak Pixpro C1 review insight: "It checks a lot of boxes for a cheap point-and-shoot and is ideal for beginner or casual photographers" (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

The Kodak Pixpro C1 is a familiar budget option that regularly appears in Japan's top ten charts across different retailers. At just $89.99 / £94, it's also the cheapest camera on the list.

It features a 13MP 1/3” BSI CMOS sensor and a 180° upward-tilting screen, making it a handy option for everyday photography and capturing moments with family and friends.

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Canon's cult compact, the PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite, is another popular choice among buyers in Japan. Originally released in 2018, the Lite version followed in 2024, retaining the core tech of the original model. At $549.99 / £549.99, it's the most expensive compact camera in the ranking – and is famously difficult to find new.

Why are these compacts so popular in Japan?

Japanese buyers tend to trust familiar camera brands and proven models.

Neither of these cameras is particularly new, but both belong to well-established compact camera lines with a strong following.

Kodak's Pixpro line first launched in 2013, with models like the Pixpro AZ361, while Canon's PowerShot range has been around since 1996, marked by the launch of the PowerShot 600.

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