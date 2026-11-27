Perfect do-it-all DSLR reached "end of life" – it's the third Nikon camera to disappear in just a few days
Nikon discontinues another camera. This time, it's a full-frame DSLR loved by professionals and advanced amateur photographers alike
In a world dominated by mirrorless cameras, many DSLRs are being discontinued, yet photographers of all levels still swear by these trusted cameras.
Just recently, Nikon's D6, alongside the Z5 (a full-frame mirrorless model), disappeared from the manufacturer's US website – and the wave of discontinuation news isn't stopping.
Nikon Rumors shared a statement from Nikon Sales Support, reporting that the beloved Nikon D850 is now discontinued. The D850 is a perfect do-it-all DSLR for professional photographers and was launched in August 2017 around Nikon's 100th anniversary.
It's official: the Nikon D850 is discontinued
The Nikon D850 is popular among professional photographers as well as advanced amateur shooters. The full-frame DSLR features a 45.7MP FX-format CMOS sensor, 153-point phase-detection AF (autofocus), and an expandable ISO of up to 102,400.
"We would like to inform you that the D850 model is now end of life. Unfortunately, we are not expecting any further stock, and as a result, we are not accepting new orders. Please update your systems accordingly.
"We apologize for any inconvenience. If you have any questions, please let us know," says Nikon Sales Support in an email to Nikon Rumors.
Nikon D850: remaining availability & prices
According to the email, no further D850 stock is expected. Remaining stock is likely to become increasingly scarce, with some UK retailers already showing no availability.
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For US DSLR shooters after high-resolution, high-speed shooting and value, this could be one of the last chances to get a brand-new D850.
🇺🇸 Nikon D850 at B&H
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$2,296.95, now $1,996.95 + free item at B&H
🇺🇸 Nikon D850 at Adorama
Body:
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$2,296.95, now $1,996.95 – Accessory Kit
•
$2,296.95, now $1,996.95 – Accessory Kit + PC bundle
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$2,296.95, now $1,996.95 – Included Value
•
$2,396.95, now $2,096.95 – External Flash Kit
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$2,476.70, now $2,176.70 – Complete Kit
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$2,485.95, now $2,185.95 + tripod, ball head & more
With lens:
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$4,543.90, now $3,443.90 + 24-70mm f/2.8
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$4,543.90, now $3,443.90 + 24-70mm – Accessory Kit
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$4,643.90, now $3,543.90 + 24-70mm f/2.8 – External Flash Kit
•
$4,543.90, now $3,443.90 + 24-70mm f/2.8 – Included Value
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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