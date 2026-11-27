If you've been thinking about breaking into the world of 360-degree content or simply want to take your vlogs to the next level of filmmaking, Black Friday might have just delivered the perfect excuse to do so!

Amazon has slashed the price of the brilliant GoPro Max 2 from $499.99 to just $274.99, saving you a whopping $225. And considering the creative possibilities this little camera offers, I think it's one of the most exciting action camera deals we've seen this Black Friday.

Save $225 GoPro Max 2: was $499.99 now $274.99 at Amazon The GoPro MAX2 is a rugged 360-degree action camera that captures detailed 8K video and lets you choose the best angles afterwards, making it ideal for travel, action sports, and immersive content.

Capable of capturing stunning 8K 360-degree video and 29MP spherical stills, the GoPro Max 2 allows you to capture everything around you without having to worry about framing your shot. Simply hit record and decide where you want the camera to point afterward. From cinematic sweeping shots and immersive first-person perspectives to incredible third-person footage using an invisible selfie stick, the creative possibilities are almost endless.

Of course, the GoPro Max 2 also doubles up as a traditional action camera, offering 4K single-lens recording, impressive HyperSmooth image stabilization, six microphones, and a rugged, waterproof design. It even features easily replaceable glass lenses, which is a particularly welcome addition for those who like to push their equipment to the limits.

For me, what makes this Black Friday deal so appealing is that you're not simply buying another action camera – you're investing in an entirely different way of filmmaking. Whether you're a travel vlogger, aspiring content creator, or someone looking to inject a little more creativity into your videos, the GoPro Max 2 offers an incredible amount of versatility. And with a massive $225 discount at Amazon, there's never been a better excuse to give 360-degree filmmaking a go!