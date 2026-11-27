Want to take your vlogs to the next level? Amazon has just slashed $225 off GoPro's brilliant 8K 360 camera!
Forget traditional action cameras – this $225 GoPro Max 2 Black Friday saving could transform your filmmaking
If you've been thinking about breaking into the world of 360-degree content or simply want to take your vlogs to the next level of filmmaking, Black Friday might have just delivered the perfect excuse to do so!
Amazon has slashed the price of the brilliant GoPro Max 2 from $499.99 to just $274.99, saving you a whopping $225. And considering the creative possibilities this little camera offers, I think it's one of the most exciting action camera deals we've seen this Black Friday.
The GoPro MAX2 is a rugged 360-degree action camera that captures detailed 8K video and lets you choose the best angles afterwards, making it ideal for travel, action sports, and immersive content.
Capable of capturing stunning 8K 360-degree video and 29MP spherical stills, the GoPro Max 2 allows you to capture everything around you without having to worry about framing your shot. Simply hit record and decide where you want the camera to point afterward. From cinematic sweeping shots and immersive first-person perspectives to incredible third-person footage using an invisible selfie stick, the creative possibilities are almost endless.
Of course, the GoPro Max 2 also doubles up as a traditional action camera, offering 4K single-lens recording, impressive HyperSmooth image stabilization, six microphones, and a rugged, waterproof design. It even features easily replaceable glass lenses, which is a particularly welcome addition for those who like to push their equipment to the limits.
For me, what makes this Black Friday deal so appealing is that you're not simply buying another action camera – you're investing in an entirely different way of filmmaking. Whether you're a travel vlogger, aspiring content creator, or someone looking to inject a little more creativity into your videos, the GoPro Max 2 offers an incredible amount of versatility. And with a massive $225 discount at Amazon, there's never been a better excuse to give 360-degree filmmaking a go!
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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