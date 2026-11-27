"For 30 years whenever there’s mist I look for giraffes. And fail," says award-winning wildlife photographer whose patience finally paid off in Kenya
Just five minutes after the shutter clicked, both the giraffe and mist disappeared. Now, the image 'Misty Play' has won a major award
Award-winning wildlife photographer Paul Goldstein has spent three decades chasing the elusive sight of a giraffe emerging from the mist, only to come back empty-handed. Now, he has finally captured the moment, earning yet another photography accolade.
Goldstein's image, Play mist, captured in Kenya's Kicheche Laikipia conservation area, won the Mammals Category at the Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY) competition.
"For years I have tried for that misty image when a combination of the previous night's rain, Rift Valley altitude and cold result in fog clinging to the plains for a few precious minutes, he tells NPOTY.
Goldstein adds, "The problem is that once in the mist, it is virtually impossible to find anything. Giraffes have always been gold on my fantasy foggy podium, reticulated ones, the cherry on the icing on the sponge on the fruit .... (add any further confection) on this cake."
Mammals Category Winner: 'Play misty'
Shooting insights
Using a 600mm lens from further back created a compressed perspective, bringing the giraffe into the dreamy and soft mist.
The story behind the still
Goldstein shared insights into the photography process with NPOTY, "I have worked with William Wanyika on the northern plains of Laikipia for many years. He likes a rudely early start just as much as I do and we only have to drive eight minutes from camp to be in front of Mt Kenya in the false dawn.
"This pre-sunrise blush was obscured by this ephemeral phenomenon and, as usual, it was impossible to find anything, until a zephyr of wind cleared the grey curtain for a second and we saw the animal."
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Just five minutes later, both the giraffe and mist disappeared as the conditions quickly changed.
He adds, "The pastel colours are typical of this area. Thank you, William, right on the Monet."
Why the image stood out to the judges
"Quiet images can be easy to overlook in the fiercely competitive mammal category, one of the largest in NPOTY. This ethereal image of a giraffe peeking out of the mist revealed its strengths gradually," explains Judge Steffen Foerster.
He adds, "Initially a little disorienting, it offered just enough of a visual puzzle to keep the viewer engaged until the image resolved.
The soft pastel colours create a soothing atmosphere, while the image’s simplicity and quiet emotion ultimately made it stand out among the category’s strongest contenders."
Discover more award-winning images on the NPOTY website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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