This award-winning minimalist wildlife photograph titled Misty Play showcases a giraffe in the pale lavender-grey mist beneath a pastel blue sky in Kenya

Award-winning wildlife photographer Paul Goldstein has spent three decades chasing the elusive sight of a giraffe emerging from the mist, only to come back empty-handed. Now, he has finally captured the moment, earning yet another photography accolade.

Goldstein's image, Play mist, captured in Kenya's Kicheche Laikipia conservation area, won the Mammals Category at the Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY) competition.

"For years I have tried for that misty image when a combination of the previous night's rain, Rift Valley altitude and cold result in fog clinging to the plains for a few precious minutes, he tells NPOTY.

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Goldstein adds, "The problem is that once in the mist, it is virtually impossible to find anything. Giraffes have always been gold on my fantasy foggy podium, reticulated ones, the cherry on the icing on the sponge on the fruit .... (add any further confection) on this cake."

Mammals Category Winner: 'Play misty'

Shooting insights

Using a 600mm lens from further back created a compressed perspective, bringing the giraffe into the dreamy and soft mist.

The story behind the still

Goldstein shared insights into the photography process with NPOTY, "I have worked with William Wanyika on the northern plains of Laikipia for many years. He likes a rudely early start just as much as I do and we only have to drive eight minutes from camp to be in front of Mt Kenya in the false dawn.

"This pre-sunrise blush was obscured by this ephemeral phenomenon and, as usual, it was impossible to find anything, until a zephyr of wind cleared the grey curtain for a second and we saw the animal."

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Just five minutes later, both the giraffe and mist disappeared as the conditions quickly changed.

He adds, "The pastel colours are typical of this area. Thank you, William, right on the Monet."

Why the image stood out to the judges

"Quiet images can be easy to overlook in the fiercely competitive mammal category, one of the largest in NPOTY. This ethereal image of a giraffe peeking out of the mist revealed its strengths gradually," explains Judge Steffen Foerster.

He adds, "Initially a little disorienting, it offered just enough of a visual puzzle to keep the viewer engaged until the image resolved.

The soft pastel colours create a soothing atmosphere, while the image’s simplicity and quiet emotion ultimately made it stand out among the category’s strongest contenders."

Discover more award-winning images on the NPOTY website.

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