In June 1962, the American commercial photographer Bert Stern (1929-2013) spent three sessions photographing Marilyn Monroe for Vogue in suites at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. He came away with more than 2,500 images. A few weeks later, Monroe was dead. The shoot became known as The Last Sitting.

Now, for the first time, the Bert Stern Trust is selling prints from the photographer's own collection. The Last Sitting is the headline, but the auction covers his entire career. There are portraits of Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, Marcello Mastroianni, Sophia Loren, Madonna and Kate Moss.

For me, the most interesting lots aren't necessarily the most famous images. They're the prints Stern made himself, some with handwritten notes, along with contact sheets that show how he worked.

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Sale expert Romain Lacroix-Nahmias agrees. "What makes this archive unique are the traces of Bert Stern's working process, from handwritten annotations to contact sheets," he says. "Above all, the prints he made himself, in pursuit of perfection, before entrusting his negatives to printers for larger editions: often only two or three of them exist."

Take Junk Jewelry, a 1970s preparatory print from The Last Sitting. It shows Monroe laughing over her shoulder, with Stern's color correction notes scrawled in the margin. It's estimated to go for €6,000–€8,000 (approx. $6,578–$8,771 / £5,015–£6,6860).

Marilyn Monroe, Junk Jewelry, 1962 (Image credit: © Bert Stern Trust / Gros & Delettrez)

Marilyn Monroe, Black Dior Dress, Hand on Face, 1962 (Image credit: © Bert Stern Trust / Gros & Delettrez)

Marilyn Monroe, Looking over Shoulder, 1962 (Image credit: © Bert Stern Trust / Gros & Delettrez)

Another eyecatching inclusion is a mirror self-portrait from the Bel-Air shoot, shown at the top of this page.

Stern sits on a bed with his camera raised, while the actress sprawls beside him, playfully reaching up, as two wine bottles stand on the carpet. A candid glimpse behind the scenes of one of photography's most famous sessions, it’s estimated it’ll go for €2,000–€4,000 (approx. $2,190–$4,385 / £1,670–£3,350).

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Fitting tribute

The Vogue portfolio was ready to run when news of Monroe's death broke in August 1962. The magazine stopped the presses.

But then someone pointed out how beautiful the pictures were, and in the end the section ran almost unchanged, as Vogue's tribute to the star. Most of the series, though, stayed unpublished until Stern's book The Last Sitting came out in 1982.

Sale highlights outside The Last Sitting, meanwhile, include a vintage print of Brigitte Bardot from 1961, a 1963 Vogue portrait of Audrey Hepburn with her husband Mel Ferrer, and The Kiss, an intimate close-up of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton taken in Rome during the filming of the movie Cleopatra.

Brigitte Bardot, 1961 (Image credit: © Bert Stern Trust / Gros & Delettrez)

Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer, Vogue, 1963 (Image credit: © Bert Stern Trust / Gros & Delettrez)

Bert Stern, Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton, The Kiss, Rome, 1962 (Image credit: © Bert Stern Trust / Gros & Delettrez)

Elsewhere moody 1970s print of Marcello Mastroianni lighting a cigarette is one of the more affordable lots, at €1,500–€2,000 (approx. $1,648–$2,197 / £1,256–£1,674). A few lots, such as Day-Glo screenprints Stern made in 1968, start below €100 (approx. $110 / £84).

The Bert Stern Estate sale takes place at Paris auction house Gros & Delettrez on December 2, 2026, with a public viewing from November 28 to December 1. You can browse the full catalog on the Gros & Delettrez website.