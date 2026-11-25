This compact camera has won awards, features high tech and comes with a pop-up viewfinder – meet the seven-year-old Sony RX100 VII

Compact cameras with a built-in electronic viewfinder and a versatile zoom lens are popular. The award-winning Sony RX100 VII ticks both boxes – and it's a model that launched all the way back in August 2019.

It was recognized by TIPA in 2020 as the "Best Expert Compact Camera" and also impressed our Digital Camera World review team, who named it the best premium point-and-shoot camera, as well as the best camera for street photography for reach.

The Sony RX100 VII (also sold as the RX100 VIIA, a cosmetically refreshed version introduced to comply with EU USB-C charging regulations) packs plenty of technology and features, and that's reflected in its price.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

The question here is whether this compact tries to do too much in its pocket-sized body for most users. Sony says that photographers will feel the reassurance that they have the power of a Sony A9 in their pocket.

Best premium point-and-shoot

£1,049 The Sony RX100 VII launched back in August 2019, and is priced ay $1,498 (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

In our DCW guide to the best point-and-shoot cameras, the RX100 VI was ranked as the best premium choice.

It offers an exceptional blend of image quality and portability, featuring a pop-up 2.36 million-dot viewfinder, a 1-inch 20MP sensor, a versatile 28-200mm lens and more.

Why premium? Because it's a pricey option in the point-and-shoot segment.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It packs features that you wouldn't expect to find in a pocket-sized camera, including 20fps (frames per second) burst shooting, up to 90fps in Single Burst mode and 4K 30p video recording.

Best street photography camera for reach

Buying guide insights: "All this tech doesn’t come cheap, however, and one could argue, as we did in our review, that the RX100 VII is a wee bit aggressively priced for a camera of its size (and sensor size)" (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The RX100 VII is an excellent choice for street photography, having been named by DCW as the best camera for this genre when it comes to reach.

It features an incredibly versatile and powerful Zeiss 24-200mm equivalent f/2.8-4.5 lens, enabling you to zoom in on subjects without having to move. Its phase-detection autofocus with human and animal Eye AF helps ensure sharp shots.

But all this comes at a high price – and other superzoom compact cameras exist. Alternatives include the Panasonic Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 (priced at $897.99 / £869). It features a 15x zoom 24-360mm (equivalent) f/3.3-6.4, alongside a 1-inch 20.1MP sensor.

As my colleague Rod Lawton puts it, "This is still a cramped and awkward little camera with an average sort of sensor, but with some highly specialised skills that push its price way up into the stratosphere. If you definitely need everything it does, go for it, but otherwise you’ll wonder what all the fuss is about."

You might like...

Browse the best compact cameras, the best point-and-shoot cameras, and the best cameras for street photography.