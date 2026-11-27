I’m a licensed American drone pilot, and I’ve been watching the new restrictions on imported drones with a mix of trepidation and horror – especially at some of the rather steep prices on some top-shelf drones. But right now, I’m seriously tempted by a lowest-ever price on an excellent lightweight drone from DJI. The DJI Flip has dropped to just $305 with a controller right now, a 31 percent discount.

According to Amazon price trackers, that $305 price is the lowest that the DJI Flip has ever been in the US. The DJI Flip is $305 with the basic controller that requires a smartphone to fly, or $449 with the controller that has a built-in screen and doesn’t require a smartphone.

The DJI Flip sits between the ultra-affordable DJI Neo (the drone that I would pick if I was looking for a drone for my teenager) and the high-end but still lightweight DJI Mini 5 Pro.

The DJI Flip has a 1/1.3-inch sensor that shoots 12MP or 48MP still photos and 4K60 video. That puts it on par with the camera on the DJI Mini 4 Pro, but the newer Mini 5 Pro has a larger one-inch sensor. Digital Camera World’s drone expert Adam Juniper says that the photo and video quality is excellent for a drone at this price point.

What’s unusual about the Flip is that it has built-in propeller guards. This helps create more safety during flight as well as protect the drone during storage. That feature is also important for licensed drone pilots like myself. Under FAA regulations, flying over crowds requires either a waiver or meeting certain safety criteria – and a drone under 250g that has no exposed moving parts fits in that category.

Those built-in prop guards, under 250g weight, and decently sized camera sensor, mixed with a $309 price point, are creating a serious temptation for me right now. My biggest hesitation is that the DJI Mini 5 Pro is the drone that I actually want, but it’s more than twice as much at $759 right now.

Besides the larger camera sensor, the DJI Mini 5 Pro has better wind resistance, a longer battery life, more robust obstacle sensing, and 4x optical zoom. The DJI Mini 5 Pro’s gimbal can also rotate the camera for vertical social videos, while the DJI Flip relies on cropping to get that vertical shot.

If I didn’t want the larger sensor and optical zoom of the DJI Mini 5 Pro, the DJI Flip would have already been in my cart. But for half the cost of the Mini 5 Pro, I think the DJI Flip is worth a look for creators on a budget, as well as those looking for safety features like those prop guards.

Still, the lowest-ever price on the Flip is seriously tempting me right now – someone may need me to talk me out of buying one before Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over.

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