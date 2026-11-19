That’s stockings sorted: The viral Kodak Charmera blind box keychain camera is now under $30 ahead of Black Friday, dropping to $29.74, a 15 percent discount.

The Kodak Charmera launched to viral fame late last year when fans became immediately enraptured with the tiny, retro design in collectible blind boxes. The Charmera was so successful that Kodak went on to launch even more than the 7 original designs, adding a new Millennium series with Y2K looks.

Tech-wise, the Charmera has just 1.6MP. But, pardon the pun, that low-fi image quality is part of the charm. The Charmera mixes the compact camera trend with the blind box trend and the early digicam trend for under $40 – so it’s not hard to see why the tiny camera sold out within a day of launching.

Save 15% Kodak Charmera: was $34.99 now $29.74 at Amazon The Kodak Charmera was already rather affordable at a $34.99 list price, but that price has dropped by 15 percent in the US ahead of Black Friday. That’s not the first time the price has dropped on the viral camera, but according to Amazon price trackers, it’s the lowest price on record yet for the Charmera. The Millennium Edition is also at that same price. The deal is available from several retailers, including Amazon and B&H.

There’s no way to select which color variation of the Kodak Charmera arrives – that’s part of the blind box surprise. But shoppers can choose between the original series and the Millennium Edition, which features more metallic, Y2K-inspired designs.

The Charmera makes an incredibly affordable stocking stuffer, and the keychain camera’s viral status has drawn attention from teens to nostalgic adults.

One key thing to note? The Kodak Charmera does not come with a microSD card, which is required to take photos with the keychain camera. Memory cards aren’t exactly cheap right now, but with the Charmera’s 1.6MP resolution, it doesn’t need an expensive high-capacity card, and an inexpensive microSD card will work just fine, like this SanDisk under $20 or a three-pack for under $25.

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