The wait is almost over! After opening for preorder last month, the rather gorgeous Ricoh GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition has finally reached its October release window, giving photographers another chance to get their hands on a very special version of one of the most iconic compact cameras around.

The limited-edition kit is now listed for sale at Adorama, or B&H for $1,799.95 in the US, while UK photographers can find it at Park Cameras for £1,499 or Wex for £1,499.

However, with just 6,000 units being produced worldwide, I suspect this particular GR IV won't be hanging around for very long once stock arrives.

I've always had a soft spot for cameras that celebrate their history, and Ricoh has done a particularly lovely job with this one. Created to mark 30 years since the original Ricoh GR1 film camera arrived in 1996, the GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition manages to capture some of that original charm without losing the understated design that has made the GR series such a favorite among street and documentary photographers.

Rather than simply adding an anniversary logo and calling it a day, Ricoh has given the camera a few thoughtful touches. The shutter release and rear buttons feature a beautiful dark silver finish inspired by the original GR1, while a special diamond-cut GN-3 (30th) ring cap adds a subtle premium look. There's also a dedicated 30th anniversary power-off screen, which is a small detail, but exactly the sort of thing I love seeing on these commemorative cameras.

The special edition also comes with a rather impressive selection of exclusive accessories, including a commemorative metal hot shoe cover, a genuine leather finger strap and a collection of 16 GR-series pin badges celebrating the cameras that have helped shape Ricoh's photographic legacy over the past three decades. It's a lovely little package, especially for anyone who has followed the GR series since its film days.

Of course, underneath all those anniversary details, this is still the Ricoh GR IV, and that's certainly no bad thing. You get the same 25.74MP APS-C CMOS sensor, a redesigned 18.3mm f/2.8 lens offering a 28mm full-frame equivalent field of view, hybrid autofocus, and 5-axis image stabilization. It's a seriously capable little camera that manages to squeeze excellent image quality into a genuinely pocketable body, making it an incredibly appealing option for street photography, travel, and everyday documentary work.

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For me, that's always been the magic of the Ricoh GR series. It's a camera that doesn't demand a dedicated bag or an entire collection of lenses. You simply put it in your pocket, head out the door, and start photographing whatever catches your eye. There is something wonderfully refreshing about that approach, especially when so many modern cameras seem determined to become bigger and more complicated.

At $1,799.95 in the US and £1,499 in the UK, the GR IV 30th Anniversary Edition certainly isn't cheap, particularly when you consider that the standard model offers essentially identical photographic performance. But this camera isn't really about getting more megapixels or better autofocus for your money. It's about owning a small piece of photographic history, and with only 6,000 examples being produced worldwide, I can certainly see why dedicated GR enthusiasts and collectors might find this one difficult to resist.

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