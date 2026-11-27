I have been using the Canon EOS R5 since I bought it just after this phenomenal flagship camera was first launched - and I paid a lot more for it back then than you can buy it for today

Adorama is now offering the R5 for just $2,399 - which is the lowest price we have ever seen it at – and throwing in a free card reader and CFexpress card to sweeten the deal.

Admittedly, with the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we expected the price of the OG model to drop – but for me, this older R5 is now something of a bargain. And as I have previously explained, I am not going to upgrade to the newer model

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Free gifts Save $900 Canon EOS R5: was $3,299 now $2,399 at Adorama If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price. Comes with free Sandisk CFexpress memory card and a Gen 2 reader

Yes, the Canon EOS R5 (review) isn't just a brilliant camera on paper – it's a camera that's so good, I actually bought one… but I just wish I could have bought it at this price!



Its 45MP sensor delivers stunning photographs, and it can shoot them continuously at up to 20fps – making this perfect for fast action like sports and wildlife, particularly with the incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II driving the autofocus system. And if you love resolution, get this: the camera can shoot 400MP photos as well!



In terms of video, you can capture gobsmacking 8K 30p or 4K 60p HQ video that will take your breath away. The camera is weather-sealed, making it suitable for all shooting conditions, with two memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress B), and the image stabilization is fantastic. I love my R5, and my only regret is paying over 1,000 bucks more for it!

Check out our guide to the best lenses for the Canon EOS R5 and R5 Mark II