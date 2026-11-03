With compact cameras enjoying a resurgence, Yodobashi's latest ranking includes straightforward point-and-shoots and premium models with large sensors and advanced features

The No.1 compact camera in Japan right now costs just $89.99 / £94 – and it's the Kodak Pixpro C1. The retro-style point-and-shoot has reclaimed the top spot after nine and a half months, beating Canon's cult-favorite PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite, which comes in at No.2. Digital Camera World previously named the Pixpro C1 the "best digital camera under $100."

The Pixpro C1 is the cheapest camera in Yodobashi's ranking. The most expensive model sits at No.6 – the Leica Q3 43, priced at $7,950 / £5,890.

Sony has a strong showing, with the ZV-1 II appearing twice, in third place as the body-only version, and in ninth with the shooting grip kit. The RX1R III takes fourth place. Its 61MP full-frame sensor also earned it TIPA's "Best Professional Fixed Lens Camera" award.

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1. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver | Black

3. Sony ZV-1 II | Black | White

4. Sony RX1R III

5. Canon PowerShot V1

6. Leica Q3 43

7. OM System Tough TG-7 | Red | Black

8. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black | White

9. Sony ZV-1 II Shooting Grip Kit | Black | White

10. Leica Q3

Compact cameras from $89.99/£94 to $7,950/£5,890

Kodak Pixpro C1 review insight: "For the price the features are good but lacking. The flip screen, and the retro film sim the top picks for me" (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

Yodobashi's chart includes them all: from affordable point-and-shoots to pocket-sized vlogging cameras to premium models costing several thousand dollars. Also in the Top 10 is an indestructible camera: the OM System Tough TG-7.

The No.1 Kodak Pixpro C1 is a great option for everyday photography. Its tilting LCD screen makes it easy to take selfies or capture family moments with the photographer in the frame. It's also simple to operate, with a 1/3-inch BSI CMOS sensor and straightforward controls.

The Kodak has even overtaken the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite, a long-standing compact camera favorite. Popular for eight years, the camera remains in demand. Its Lite version launched in 2024 but retains much of the original camera's technology. It's also famously difficult to find in stock, with second-hand prices sometimes higher than its original retail price of $549.99 / £549.99.

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Leica Q3 43 review insight: "The sensor's huge resolution also enables versatile and usable cropping options – almost like having multiple lenses" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Leica has two cameras in the Top 10, and both sit firmly at the premium end of the market.

The Leica Q3 43 comes in sixth, followed by the Q3 in tenth place. Both feature a 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, but differ in their lenses.

The Leica Q3 43 is the most expensive compact camera in Yodobashi's Top 10, followed by the Q3, which is available for $7,350 / £5,650.

Compacts have come a long way in recent years. And seeing budget-friendly models sitting alongside luxury cameras in the same Top 10 is impressive. It shows how broad and competitive today's compact camera market has become.

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