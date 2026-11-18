The Camp Snap camera brand started by designing cameras for kids, but the company’s newest camera designed for still photos is one that takes me back to my own childhood. I tried the new Camp Snap 110D, and the camera takes me back to a childhood of 110 film, summer days outside, and rainy days playing Nintendo.

The Camp Snap 110D doesn't really do anything new tech-wise, as it packs in the same 8MP sensor that’s inside the Camp Snap 2. But what the 110D does differently is the vibes. The Camp Snap 110D feels like an old, cheap film camera had a baby with a modern digicam.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Camp Snap says the 110D is inspired by the 70s, when the 110 format first came out. But I wasn’t alive in the 70s, and the 110D feels very much like it could have time-traveled from my own 90s childhood.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

By the time I reached high school, digital cameras had rapidly become the norm, but I have fond memories of popping in a 110 film cartridge in the back of an absurdly long film camera as a child. Unlike 35mm rolls, the 110 cartridge was so simple to load that a kid could do it without requiring getting the sprocket holes perfectly aligned. Everything is tucked inside a plastic cartridge that just popped into the camera.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The Camp Snap 110D isn’t film; it packs in an 8MP digital sensor. But the camera’s design feels inherently old-school. With no screen, an optical viewfinder, and old-school switches, I can almost fool myself into thinking that I’m shooting with an old camera, not a camera launched in 2026.

It’s that elongated shape that makes the 110D feel old-school. But the black-and-silver design and simple switches on the top feel like an homage to tech of the 80s and 90s. It also comes with a surprisingly nice wrist strap and drawstring case.

Like the Camp Snap 2, the 110D has built-in filters that are inspired by film. The photos feel like a cross between film and early 2000s digital cameras, with retro colors but the noise and softness of an early digicam.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m a mom of three trying to give my kids the best mix between modern childhood and one from the 90s. And I think part of that is snapping childhood photos on a device that doesn’t have the distraction of the World Wide Web inside.

The Camp Snap 2 feels like a disposable film camera; the Camp Snap 110D feels like a 110 camera without the film. The 110D is longer, but narrower, and still fits in a pocket. The tech between the two is similar, but the 110D feels more nostalgic.

The Camp Snap CS-Pro is still the brand's best camera when it comes to image quality, with a 16MP sensor and a brighter flash, but if I wanted something a little more affordable for myself and not a kid, I would lean towards the 110D.

I’m still testing the Camp Snap 110D, but if first impressions are anything to go by, this is a charming and cheap compact camera for adults ready to unplug with a screen-free camera.

You may also like

Take a look at the best screen-free cameras, or the best retro compact cameras.