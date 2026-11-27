The price of compact cameras has gotten out of hand. These 5 tiny mirrorless kits are what I’d consider buying instead
I love a good compact camera, but some compact mirrorless models are often hundreds of dollars cheaper
The compact camera is trendy again – and with the viral popularity comes steep prices. As someone who writes about cameras for a living, I’ve tried several of the popular compact cameras, and they’re really fantastic, but I think the price point is often a bit steep.
One of my favorite ways to get a deal on a compact camera is to shift gears and consider a compact mirrorless camera with a kit lens instead. In many cases, a compact mirrorless camera will offer a larger sensor, more features, and much greater flexibility – and often at a lower price than the trendiest compact cameras.
Buying a compact mirrorless camera with a small kit lens isn’t quite the same thing as a compact camera. Compact cameras are still smaller (well, most of them anyways!), and if you want something pocketable, compact cameras are the way to go.
While not pocketable, a compact mirrorless camera can still be highly portable and lightweight. I’ve taken several trips with a compact mirrorless camera with a small lens, and at times I nearly forgot that I wasn’t using a compact camera.
A handful of the best compact cameras have sensors that rival those of mirrorless cameras, but these luxury compact cameras often come with price tags above similar mirrorless models. When it comes to finding the best price on a capable camera, mirrorless cameras often offer better deals if you can get over the inability to put it in your pocket.
My brother just called me to get help choosing a camera for his wife, and I talked him out of a compact camera and into a mirrorless camera – because it was the better deal for what she wanted to shoot.
There are a few excellent deals on compact cameras right now, like $200 off the Fujifilm X Half or the Canon PowerShot V1, but if capability and price matter more than pocketability, I’d consider these 5 deals on compact mirrorless kits instead.
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is one of my favorite budget picks for those looking for something compact, retro, and affordable. The E-M10 Mark IV uses a fantastic 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, and the stabilization is excellent. The biggest downside is the camera's age. The newer OM System PEN packs a retro budget camera in a body with weather-sealing, but at a higher price point.
Adorama has the camera with a kit lens for $699, which beats out Amazon's price.
Nikon Z fc
Nikon's retro crop-sensor mirrorless typically sells for nearly $1,200 with a lens, but right now it's under $900 with everything needed to get started, including a memory card and camera bag.
The Nikon Z fc mixes an iconic retro style with the same imaging tech as the Z50. That creates a gorgeous camera that's still fairly compact, paired with the 16-50mm kit lens. The 20.9MP APS-C sensor offers excellent dynamic range and low-light detail.
Nikon Z 30
Nikon doesn't make a compact camera, but the Z30 almost feels like one. The Z30 is an entry-level mirrorless camera, but the build and design don't feel cheap. The biggest things missing are a viewfinder and in-body stabilization, but Nikon packs a lot of features into a camera that's currently under $600 with a lens.
Canon EOS R50 V
Canon took its popular budget R50 mirrorless camera and re-imagined it for video. But the smaller grip and absence of a viewfinder that make the R50 V more video-oriented also make it more portable. The R50 has better ergonomics for still photos, but the R50 V is the smaller option with video features.
Sony A6100
Sony's crop sensor series offers a lot of imaging capabilities in a compact design. The Sony A6100 is one of the most affordable, yet it packs a 24.2 MP ASP-C sensor, 4K video, and 425 autofocus points. It lacks the weather sealing and better build of the Sony A6400, but comes in at an excellent price of $798 with a kit lens right now.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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