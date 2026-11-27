The compact camera is trendy again – and with the viral popularity comes steep prices. As someone who writes about cameras for a living, I’ve tried several of the popular compact cameras, and they’re really fantastic, but I think the price point is often a bit steep.

One of my favorite ways to get a deal on a compact camera is to shift gears and consider a compact mirrorless camera with a kit lens instead. In many cases, a compact mirrorless camera will offer a larger sensor, more features, and much greater flexibility – and often at a lower price than the trendiest compact cameras.

Buying a compact mirrorless camera with a small kit lens isn’t quite the same thing as a compact camera. Compact cameras are still smaller (well, most of them anyways!), and if you want something pocketable, compact cameras are the way to go.

While not pocketable, a compact mirrorless camera can still be highly portable and lightweight. I’ve taken several trips with a compact mirrorless camera with a small lens, and at times I nearly forgot that I wasn’t using a compact camera.

A handful of the best compact cameras have sensors that rival those of mirrorless cameras, but these luxury compact cameras often come with price tags above similar mirrorless models. When it comes to finding the best price on a capable camera, mirrorless cameras often offer better deals if you can get over the inability to put it in your pocket.

My brother just called me to get help choosing a camera for his wife, and I talked him out of a compact camera and into a mirrorless camera – because it was the better deal for what she wanted to shoot.

There are a few excellent deals on compact cameras right now, like $200 off the Fujifilm X Half or the Canon PowerShot V1, but if capability and price matter more than pocketability, I’d consider these 5 deals on compact mirrorless kits instead.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Nikon Z fc

(Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikon Z 30

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Canon EOS R50 V

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Sony A6100

(Image credit: Matthew Richards/Digital Camera World)

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