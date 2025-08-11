When a new Ricoh GR compact camera drops, it’s never about flashy overhauls or headline-grabbing megapixel bumps. It’s about refinement; those subtle, almost invisible changes that only a GR user truly understands. And that’s exactly why Samuel Lintaro’s latest video on his Samuel Streetlife YouTube channel grabbed my attention.

As a Ricoh GR ambassador, Samuel is one of the first people outside Ricoh to get hands-on with the GR IV. In his new video, he was not allowed to show any sample images; however, what he could share was the body changes, the new controls and, most intriguingly, the autofocus behavior. And that is enough to get any GR shooter’s pulse up a little.

The Ricoh GR IV might look near-identical to the Ricoh GR III at a glance, but the differences are there if you pay closer attention. The scroll wheel on the back has been replaced with a four-way pad, something yearned for by users. There’s also a slightly more defined grip, and a new customisable rocker switch that hints at more fluid control over key settings.

He also notes that it feels slimmer in the hand, which for a pocket camera is no bad thing.

ABOVE: Watch Samuel Lintaro's video on the Ricoh GR IV

Then comes powering it on, which is noted to be faster than the previous GR III model. Samuel focuses on the camera's autofocus abilities and Ricoh's infamous Snap Focus system, the company's signature approach to zone-based autofocus.

And here’s where my ears pricked up: when compared side-by-side with the GR III, the GR IV is faster. This isn’t lab-test stuff, but it’s the kind of real-world speed bump that can be the difference between nailing a decisive street shot and cursing yourself on the train home.

Toward the end of the video it jumps to a couple of weeks later, with Samuel sharing his impressions after living with the GR IV for a while.

"On paper, the GR IV doesn’t seem to be a huge upgrade to the previous model," he says. "But with the GR cameras, it has always been about refining the model. So with every model, we are getting a more refined experience. And in terms of usability and responsiveness, this feels different… in a good way".

He continues, "If Ricoh had given me one wish to improve the GR III, it would have been responsiveness and a shorter screen blackout. The blackout on the GR III isn’t that long, but on my bigger cameras, I can shoot much faster. I’m so happy they’ve improved it with the GR IV; it’s a lot shorter now. Not Nikon Zf level, but still a big step forward. I know for sure this will allow me to miss fewer shots."

GR IV compared with the GR III (Street Edition) (Image credit: Samuel Streetlife

That shorter blackout is bigger news than it sounds. GR users know the pain of seeing a perfect moment evaporate because the screen hasn’t caught up yet. Bear in mind there is no viewfinder, so the screen is vital for composition. Shaving even a fraction of a second off that delay means more keepers, fewer missed frames and less frustration on the street.

From my point of view, this is one of the most exciting camera releases of the year so far. There’s still no official release date, but if I had to bet, I’d say we might see it as early as next month. And I may just be first in line.

