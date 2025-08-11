Sony RX1R III sample photo gallery: Check out these real-life shots from the 61MP full-frame compact camera
I averaged 1,000 shots a day with the Sony RX1R III – here's a look at some of my hands-on sample photos to show what this camera can do!
While putting together my Sony RX1R III review, I averaged just over 1,000 shots per day. Now, sure, there was a lot of overlap – I took multiples of the same shot with the different digital crops, for example. And I also made copious use of the burst mode while testing the AF and subject tracking.
But still – 1,000 shots is 1,000 shots, and it's pretty good going. So I figured I'd share some of the photographs I took on Sony's brilliant little full-frame compact camera to give you an idea what it's capable of. Because this is a seriously impressive little camera.
A post shared by Digital Camera World (@digitalcameraworldofficial)
A photo posted by on
If you missed the headline specs, this camera packs a 61MP full frame sensor inside an absolutely tiny body. If you're curious how small it actually is, check out my Sony RX1R III size comparison – suffice to say, it's about as small as the smallest Micro Four Thirds camera on the market!
Its 35mm f/2 Zeiss lens gives you that classic focal length of street photography lenses, but the 61MP sensor means that you can make use of digital zooms (read: crops) for 50mm (29.4MP) and 70mm (15MP) images.
Click or swipe through the images of the phone box below to see how that looks in real-life shooting:
My full review will be up shortly, but I've come away hugely impressed by my time with the RX1R III. Yes, I definitely miss things like in-body image stabilization… but not nearly as much as I thought I would.
I also fell in love with the macro mode which, coupled with the insect subject detection AF, made this a brilliant camera for getting close-up shots of bees – of which I took hundreds, and was something that gave me more fun than I've had with a camera in ages!
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
So, here's a look at some of the photographs I've taken with the Sony RX1R III so you can see just what this pocket powerhouse is capable of…
You might also like…
Wondering how small is the Sony RX1R III? Take a look at the best full frame compact cameras from Sony and Leica, along with the best compact cameras with smaller sensors from Fujifilm and co.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.