Sony RX1R III sample photo gallery: Check out these real-life shots from the 61MP full-frame compact camera

While putting together my Sony RX1R III review, I averaged just over 1,000 shots per day. Now, sure, there was a lot of overlap – I took multiples of the same shot with the different digital crops, for example. And I also made copious use of the burst mode while testing the AF and subject tracking.

But still – 1,000 shots is 1,000 shots, and it's pretty good going. So I figured I'd share some of the photographs I took on Sony's brilliant little full-frame compact camera to give you an idea what it's capable of. Because this is a seriously impressive little camera.

A post shared by Digital Camera World (@digitalcameraworldofficial) A photo posted by on

If you missed the headline specs, this camera packs a 61MP full frame sensor inside an absolutely tiny body. If you're curious how small it actually is, check out my Sony RX1R III size comparison – suffice to say, it's about as small as the smallest Micro Four Thirds camera on the market!

Its 35mm f/2 Zeiss lens gives you that classic focal length of street photography lenses, but the 61MP sensor means that you can make use of digital zooms (read: crops) for 50mm (29.4MP) and 70mm (15MP) images.

Click or swipe through the images of the phone box below to see how that looks in real-life shooting:

Image 1 of 3 Native 35mm (61MP) focal length… (Image credit: James Artaius) … 50mm (29.4MP) digital zoom… (Image credit: James Artaius) … 70mm (15MP) digital zoom (Image credit: James Artaius)

My full review will be up shortly, but I've come away hugely impressed by my time with the RX1R III. Yes, I definitely miss things like in-body image stabilization… but not nearly as much as I thought I would.

I also fell in love with the macro mode which, coupled with the insect subject detection AF, made this a brilliant camera for getting close-up shots of bees – of which I took hundreds, and was something that gave me more fun than I've had with a camera in ages!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, here's a look at some of the photographs I've taken with the Sony RX1R III so you can see just what this pocket powerhouse is capable of…

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

50mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

35mm (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

70mm (digital zoom) (Image credit: James Artaius)

You might also like…

Wondering how small is the Sony RX1R III? Take a look at the best full frame compact cameras from Sony and Leica, along with the best compact cameras with smaller sensors from Fujifilm and co.