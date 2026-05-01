Fujifilm’s stunning 102-megapixel compact camera just hit its lowest-ever price with over £600 off, thanks to a secret voucher code
The medium format Fujifilm GFX100RF is now at its lowest-ever price, but only if you remember to use the discount code
The Fujifilm GFX100RF has just landed at its lowest-ever price, and for anyone who has been eyeing up medium format but waiting for the right moment, this might be the deal that finally tips you over the edge.
Right now, Clifton Cameras has the Fujifilm GFX100RF down to just £3,870.30 when you use the voucher code CLIFTONMAY5 at checkout. That brings the price down from £4,499, saving you a rather lovely £628.70 in total. For a camera that combines Fujifilm’s glorious 102MP medium format sensor with a fixed-lens, rangefinder-style body, that is a serious chunk of money knocked off one of the most desirable cameras of the year.
The Fujifilm GFX100RF is a premium fixed-lens medium format camera that pairs a huge 102MP sensor with a beautifully compact, rangefinder-style body built for exceptional detail, travel, street, and documentary photography.
🖥️ Apply voucher code: CLIFTONMAY5 to get this price (offer ends May 10)
The GFX100RF is not your everyday compact camera, even if it looks like one at first glance. This is Fujifilm taking its incredible GFX image quality and placing it into a beautifully considered, travel-friendly body that feels tailor-made for documentary shooters, street photographers, landscape lovers, and anyone who wants ridiculous image quality without carrying a full medium format kit bag.
At its heart is that stunning 102MP sensor, which gives you vast amounts of detail, generous dynamic range, and files that are made for cropping, printing, and really pulling every last ounce of quality from a scene. Pair that with Fujifilm’s celebrated color science, film simulations, and classic camera design, and you have something that feels both technically powerful and wonderfully emotional to use.
What makes this deal particularly tempting is that the GFX100RF is still a relatively new and highly desirable camera, so any meaningful discount feels like a bit of an event. A saving of more than £600 is not pocket change, and with medium format rarely dipping into genuine bargain territory, this Clifton Cameras voucher deal is definitely worth taking seriously.
The important bit is that you will only get this special price by applying the code CLIFTONMAY5 at Clifton Cameras. Without it, you are looking at the standard price, so make sure the discount has been applied before checking out. But if you have been waiting for a sign to step into Fujifilm’s medium format world, the GFX100RF at £3,870.30 might just be the most beautiful excuse yet.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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