The Fujifilm GFX100RF has just landed at its lowest-ever price, and for anyone who has been eyeing up medium format but waiting for the right moment, this might be the deal that finally tips you over the edge.

Right now, Clifton Cameras has the Fujifilm GFX100RF down to just £3,870.30 when you use the voucher code CLIFTONMAY5 at checkout. That brings the price down from £4,499, saving you a rather lovely £628.70 in total. For a camera that combines Fujifilm’s glorious 102MP medium format sensor with a fixed-lens, rangefinder-style body, that is a serious chunk of money knocked off one of the most desirable cameras of the year.

Lowest-ever price Save £628.70 Fujifilm GFX100RF: was £4,499 now £3,870.30 at Clifton Cameras The Fujifilm GFX100RF is a premium fixed-lens medium format camera that pairs a huge 102MP sensor with a beautifully compact, rangefinder-style body built for exceptional detail, travel, street, and documentary photography.



🖥️ Apply voucher code: CLIFTONMAY5 to get this price (offer ends May 10)

The GFX100RF is not your everyday compact camera, even if it looks like one at first glance. This is Fujifilm taking its incredible GFX image quality and placing it into a beautifully considered, travel-friendly body that feels tailor-made for documentary shooters, street photographers, landscape lovers, and anyone who wants ridiculous image quality without carrying a full medium format kit bag.

At its heart is that stunning 102MP sensor, which gives you vast amounts of detail, generous dynamic range, and files that are made for cropping, printing, and really pulling every last ounce of quality from a scene. Pair that with Fujifilm’s celebrated color science, film simulations, and classic camera design, and you have something that feels both technically powerful and wonderfully emotional to use.

What makes this deal particularly tempting is that the GFX100RF is still a relatively new and highly desirable camera, so any meaningful discount feels like a bit of an event. A saving of more than £600 is not pocket change, and with medium format rarely dipping into genuine bargain territory, this Clifton Cameras voucher deal is definitely worth taking seriously.

The important bit is that you will only get this special price by applying the code CLIFTONMAY5 at Clifton Cameras. Without it, you are looking at the standard price, so make sure the discount has been applied before checking out. But if you have been waiting for a sign to step into Fujifilm’s medium format world, the GFX100RF at £3,870.30 might just be the most beautiful excuse yet.