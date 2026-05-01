The Alfie BOXX camera may well be the most charming film photography Kickstarter of 2026 – and it's made from wood and brass!

Alfie Cameras is heading back to Kickstarter, and this time the British boutique camera maker is bringing something rather special with it. The company has officially unveiled the final details of its new [ BOXX ] camera, a handcrafted hardwood system designed not just to take photographs, but to put the magic of making them quite literally back into your hands.

(Image credit: Alfie Camera)

Launching on Kickstarter on May 19, 2026, the Alfie [ BOXX ] is being pitched as a different kind of photographic experience. In an age when most of us fire off images, glance at a screen, and move on, Alfie Cameras wants to slow the whole process down. As founder Dave Faulkner puts it, “We’ve lost the tactile magic of the darkroom to the instant convenience of the screen. I created the [ BOXX ] to bring that wonder back and help photographers enjoy a different way to create unique images.”

The camera itself sounds beautifully old-school in the best possible way. It is constructed from stained and lacquered hardwood, finished with brass fittings, and features a sprung back with a ground glass viewing screen. There is also a modular lens system, with options including a 100mm Wollaston lens with apertures from f/8 to f/32, a 55mm Steinheil Periscopic f/16 lens, and a 65mm pinhole lens. This is clearly not a camera chasing megapixels or autofocus points; it is about craft, patience, and the quiet joy of building an image from the ground up.

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(Image credit: Alfie Camera)

But the real magic trick is the Pocket Darkroom. This magnetic film holder allows photographers to develop images inside the camera itself, turning the [ BOXX ] into a miniature darkroom experience that fits in your hands.

Alfie Cameras is also preparing a full guide to black-and-white reversal photography, helping newcomers enjoy the process of watching their photographs appear before their eyes. Early testers seem to have connected with the experience too, with one saying they enjoyed “the manual, thoughtful process,” while another described the moment the image appeared as “so much better than I thought it would be.”

(Image credit: Alfie Camera)

The Alfie [ BOXX ] Kickstarter campaign goes live on May 19, with the pinhole version expected to cost around £250 ($340), while a camera with the pinhole and one additional lens is expected to come in at around £375 ($510). Manufacturing is currently planned for the summer, with delivery to backers expected in autumn 2026.

There is also still time to join Alfie Cameras’ VIP Superfan Club for £1, which unlocks priority Early Bird notifications and includes a free limited-edition gold pinhole lens when backing the project. For anyone who loves the slower, stranger, more hands-on side of photography, this could be one of the most charming Kickstarter launches of the year.