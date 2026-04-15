Fujifilm has made a real name for itself as a leading manufacturer of cropped-sensor cameras over the past 15 years with its X-mount system, which boasts models such as the X100VI – a rig my colleague, Gareth Bevan, considers to be the best APS-C compact camera on the market.

Thanks to trendy cameras like the X100VI pushing Fujifilm's popularity, however, Fujifilm deals seem to be few and far between lately. But now, at B&H Photo in the US, a host of Fujinon XF lenses for X-mount cameras are on sale, with savings of up to $200. The discounted lenses cover wide-angle to telephoto focal lengths: XF 14mm f/2.8 R, XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR, XF10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR, XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR, and XF70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR.

Fujifilm X-mount cameras have grown in popularity over the past few years, and these XF lens deals will only add to the appeal of the X-mount system.

Save 13% ($150) Fujifilm XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR: was $1,199 now $1,049 at BHPhoto This wide-angle Fujifilm lens features two aspherical and two extra-low dispersion optical elements to help reduce spherical and chromatic aberrations for improved sharpness across the frame. The XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR has a 24mm full-frame equivalent focal length. Like the 14mm f/2.8 R, this is an older but well-loved Fujifilm lens, launched in 2015. Read more Read less ▼

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Take a look at our expert review of the best Fujifilm cameras to find the X-mount rig that completes your setup.