Trends have made Fujifilm deals hard to find, but these lens deals save as much as $200, including Fujifilm's best pro telephoto lens
Fujifilm X-mount tops our list of the best APS-C systems and, right now, there are stellar deals on a host of XF lenses for cropped-sensor cameras
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Fujifilm has made a real name for itself as a leading manufacturer of cropped-sensor cameras over the past 15 years with its X-mount system, which boasts models such as the X100VI – a rig my colleague, Gareth Bevan, considers to be the best APS-C compact camera on the market.
Thanks to trendy cameras like the X100VI pushing Fujifilm's popularity, however, Fujifilm deals seem to be few and far between lately. But now, at B&H Photo in the US, a host of Fujinon XF lenses for X-mount cameras are on sale, with savings of up to $200. The discounted lenses cover wide-angle to telephoto focal lengths: XF 14mm f/2.8 R, XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR, XF10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR, XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR, and XF70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR.
Fujifilm X-mount cameras have grown in popularity over the past few years, and these XF lens deals will only add to the appeal of the X-mount system.
The Fujifilm 50-140mm f/2.8 LM OIS WR lens sits on our list of the best Fujifilm lenses as the top pick for pro telephoto. This is an excellent weather-sealed, telephoto-zoom lens covering a handy range of focal lengths and a maximum constant f/2.8 aperture for landscape shoots to portraiture. The XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR has a 76-213mm equivalent full-frame focal length range equivalent and also features an excellent optical image stabilization system.
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This versatile wide-angle zoom features high-end weather sealing, a respectable constant f/4 maximum aperture and an optical design including extra-low dispersion and aspherical elements. The XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR has a 15-36mm full-frame equivalent zoom.
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A do-it-all telephoto suited to landscape, wildlife and nature shoots. This lens features 5.5 stop-effective OIS to help reduce camera shake, top-tier close-focusing capabilities and fast AF thanks to a smooth, quiet linear motor. The XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR has a 107-457mm full-frame equivalent focal length range.
Read the full Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR review
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This fast-glass wide-angle prime has a 21mm full-frame equivalent field of view and is a solid choice for landscape, interior, and astrophotography shoots.
While the XF 14mm is bright and wide, it's also an older lens – if you have one of Fujifilm's 40.2MP bodies, it's not the best choice.
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This wide-angle Fujifilm lens features two aspherical and two extra-low dispersion optical elements to help reduce spherical and chromatic aberrations for improved sharpness across the frame. The XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR has a 24mm full-frame equivalent focal length. Like the 14mm f/2.8 R, this is an older but well-loved Fujifilm lens, launched in 2015.
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Take a look at our expert review of the best Fujifilm cameras to find the X-mount rig that completes your setup.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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