Sigma BF falls to $1,999 in its first-ever discount

The Sigma BF has barely had time to settle into the market, yet it’s already seeing its first meaningful price drop, and it’s a good one.

Over at B&H, the strikingly minimalist full-frame camera is now available for $1,999, shaving $200 off its original asking price. For a camera that’s as much about design philosophy as it is about performance, that early discount makes it all the more tempting.

The Sigma BF is not your typical mirrorless release. It’s a camera that leans heavily into simplicity, stripping things back to the essentials in a way that feels refreshingly different in today’s feature-heavy landscape. With its clean lines, uncluttered interface, and focus on pure photographic experience, the BF feels like a deliberate move away from spec-sheet wars and toward something more tactile and intentional.

Underneath that minimalist exterior, however, sits a very capable full-frame sensor, delivering the kind of image quality you’d expect from Sigma’s recent output. Color rendition is rich and nuanced, while detail is crisp without feeling overly processed. It’s a camera that rewards thoughtful shooting, appealing to photographers who value composition and timing over endless menu diving.

The $200 discount might not sound huge in isolation, but in the world of premium camera launches, early price drops like this are relatively rare, and often signal a sweet spot for buyers who were sitting on the fence. At $1,999, the BF starts to feel far more competitive, especially when you consider its unique positioning in the market.

What makes this deal particularly appealing is that the BF isn’t trying to be everything to everyone. Instead, it’s carving out its own lane, targeting photographers who want a more deliberate, almost analog-inspired shooting experience in a digital body. That alone gives it a certain allure, especially for those who may already be drawn to brands like Leica but are looking for something a little different.

If you’ve been intrigued by the Sigma BF since its announcement, this first price drop could be the moment to act. It’s a rare chance to pick up one of the most distinctive cameras of the year at a discount so soon after launch, and for many, that combination of design, performance, and now value might just be too good to ignore.