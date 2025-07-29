The Neo 2 has been listed by the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) – a common giveaway for any new product because wireless tech needs to be registered with the agency, and it appears to suggest at least one significant spec bump: a 1606 mAh battery.

DJI have an incentive to get their registrations for any new product approved before the end of 2025 because of uncertainty relating to whether the FCC will be allowed to grant them any new permissions in 2026.

You can search FCC documents for the Neo 2 reveals a label design with key details like the name, battery mAh and not much more. (Image credit: FCC)

That isn't even the only problem facing DJI in America, where customs have also made it difficult for the company to ship new products, like the flagship Mavic 4 Pro drone, into the country. No such issues are facing the rest of the world, however.

And even in the US, the existing DJI Neo is a popular drone, bringing, as it does, a lot of powerful technology in a small and light (and therefore safe) package – and doing so for one of the lowest prices in the drone industry. That's why it is a recommendation in both my guides to the best drones for beginners and best drones for kids.

The new battery would be a 12% increase over the original's 1435mAh, so perhaps the flight time might be pushed over 20 minutes rather than the 18 that the original can handle. Given that some of a drone flight is spent returning to the point of origin, and flips and stunts push the motors harder, so eat that power faster, a small percentage like this will make a big difference in my experience.

Whether there are any other changes to be expected to the drone's 22GB of built-in recording or 12 megapixel 4K camera with 1-axis gimbal isn't something which can be derived from the FCC listing.

What the FCC listing does mean is that it's worth looking for a good price on the original Neo. It's also worth remembering that, in the listing details, on at least one page DJI had a privacy date on some details until 2026, so don't expect a release imminently.

Personally, I'd expect the company to be planning something for the holiday season 2025 and not before – right now it should be the summer of the original Neo, which is not yet a year old.

