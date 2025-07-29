iPhone 17 Pro tipped to get an 8x zoom among other camera upgrades

As September approaches, tips about the iPhone 17 are circulating, and of course we want to know about any new features on the cameras above anything. A boost from 5x to 8x optical zoom on the Pro models is likely one of those, at least according to an anonymous tipster.

Why would we give any credence to someone who won't even share their name? They've shared their tip with MacRumors – and, apparently, been back in touch to clarify details of other aspects of their information – which implies a little more care for the truth than a random voice on social media.

According to the tip, the zoom lens will have continuous optical adjustment between different focal lengths, which will be interesting at phone size.

Another part of the tip suggests that Apple will create a 'Pro Camera' app for both photos and videos. This is something we have seen from other brands too, and does seem like a logical step after the tidying up of the Camera app interface seen in the iOS26 at WWDC.

It might be bad news for the other 'pro' camera apps on the iOS platform – Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro, for example.

The rumor also suggests there might be an additional camera control button on the top edge of the device for quick access to camera-related settings, in addition to the Camera Control button added to the bottom right edge of the iPhone 16 on all models.

Personally I have to admit I very rarely make use of that button – the main thing it has done for me is make my phone slightly harder to use, not because of itself, but because the case I have has a very thin piece of plastic to allow access to that button, and over the not-yet-year it has warped and now interferes with the on-scren keyboard!

Finally, Macrumor's tipster suggested that there would be a new copper color.

Everything so far needs to be treated with a due sense of caution (I'd say especially a mechanical lens), but a longer zoom would make sense in line with the competition.

