Some say photo books are old-fashioned – but digital files just don't do it for me

Photo books, whether digital or handmade, are a timeless way to celebrate your personal milestones, professional achievements, or creative projects

There's something special about holding a photo book – especially if you made it yourself – reliving moments through touch and turning pages. It's an experience that digital files simply can't replace in this modern landscape.

These days, digital photography reigns. Shooting digitally has its obvious perks: unlimited storage, immediate feedback, better control – especially helpful when you're learning the ropes. You can take hundreds of shots. It's fast, efficient, and honestly, pretty addictive.

But here's the thing…

Often, these countless digital files end up collecting virtual dust on hard drives or are buried deep in cloud storage – and are rarely seen again. And as much as I appreciate the digital age, there's something deeply nostalgic and irreplaceable about photographic prints.

Gathering those memories together – personal or professional milestones – and turning them into something tangible is timeless. Bundling them into a photo book brings files back to life, and in this process, you will learn a lot about your photographic style and storytelling skills too.

Creating a photo book is like giving your memories a home. It's easy to fall into the trap of storing everything on hard drives and clouds, telling ourselves we'll sort them "someday." But how often do we actually go back and look at those digital files?

Some might say print is dead. That photo books are time-consuming or old-fashioned. I couldn't disagree more. I've especially noticed this among younger creatives, in university and online, where the Instagram feed seems to be the "modern-day" photo book.

Holding a printed photo in your hand, feeling the weight of the moment, and flipping through an album of your own making – that's connection.

I think it's time to bring photo books back into our lives. So, if you feel the same, here's your little reminder: Sit down with your favorite images. Sort them. Curate them. Print them. And make a photo book.

